PHOTO GALLERY: Best Moments From Indiana's Win Over Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana handled business at home on Sunday, defeating Michigan State, 82-69. There were many bright spots of the day, including the return of Race Thompson after missing nearly three weeks with an MCL sprain.

It was a big team win for the Hoosiers. Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway both posted 17 points and helped the Hoosiers shoot 60 percent from three-point range. Trayce Jackson-Davis had another explosive game, adding 31 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots.

The Hoosiers are now 13-6 for the season, and 4-4 in the Big Ten. They have won three straight games after dropping their first three league games of the new year. They've turned this around in a hurry, and they've done it by continuing to work hard and remaining confident.

"It says a lot. They are not quitters,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "I've been a part of teams that just shut it down and say 'I'm done.' But these guys, they are playing for something. The Big Ten championship and title is still out there. Somebody's got to win it. They are still competitive and they have got to stay competitive and stay humble and practice hard and do all the things that's necessary before you get ready for a ballgame to play.''

Their next game is Wednesday night against Minnesota in Minneapolis. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and is televised on Big Ten Network.

Enjoy the photo gallery!

Trayce Jackson-Davis © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) leads the Hoosiers onto the floor before the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan State on Sunday. Coach Mike Woodson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana head coach Mike Woodson fist bumps players ahead of Sunday's matchup with Michigan State. Miller Kopp © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) blocks the shot of Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) dribbles the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) sets up defense. Jalen Hood-Schifino © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Hood-Schifino (1) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) defends. Tom Izzo © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday. Jordan Geronimo © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo goes up for a block. Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Race Thompson (25) checks into the first game since his injury for Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan State game. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) saves a ball from going out of bounds during the game against the Michigan State Spartans. CJ Gunn © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard CJ Gunn (11) shoots the ball versus Michigan State on Sunday. Tamar Bates © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) shoots the ball against the Michigan State Spartans. Tamar Bates and Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) celebrates a made basket with support from center Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) against the Michigan State Spartans. Tamar Bates © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) celebrates a three point basket in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) defends. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) celebrates his basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana students join Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) in celebration during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State. Tom Izzo © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State. Miller Kopp © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) dunks the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans. Anthony Leal © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Anthony Leal (3) and the bench celebrate a Miller Kopp (12) dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State. Malik Reneau © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Malik Reneau (5) celebrates during the second half of Indiana versus Michigan State. Trey Galloway and Malik Renee © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) and forward Malik Reneau (5) celebrate in the second half against Michigan State. Trey Galloway © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball during the second half during of the Indiana versus Michigan State game in Bloomington on Sunday. Trayce Jackson-Davis © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko (22) attempts to block. Logan Duncomb and Anthony Leal © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK Indiana's Anthony Leal (3) and Logan Duncomb (51) point to their biceps after a Trayce Jackson-Davis basket versus Michigan State.

Related stories on Indiana basketball