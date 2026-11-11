How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Tennessee Tech: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Indiana basketball survived its first real test of the season Monday. Now, the Hoosiers return home hoping for a considerably less stressful evening.



After rallying for an 83-80 win over Syracuse in Indianapolis, Indiana welcomes Tennessee Tech to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.



Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech

Who: Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech



When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Nov. 12



Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.



TV: Big Ten Network; Jack Kizer (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech series history

Indiana has never lost to Tennessee Tech, winning all five previous meetings.



The Hoosiers and Golden Eagles last squared off on Nov. 25, 2020, when Indiana opened its season with an 89-59 win at Assembly Hall. Trayce Jackson-Davis dominated that contest, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech outlook

Indiana's first two wins were relatively straightforward. Its third was anything but.



The Hoosiers needed a late rally to escape Syracuse with an 83-80 win on Monday, leaning heavily on their starting backcourt to overcome an inconsistent defensive performance and a lack of offensive production in the paint.

Markus Burton and Darren Harris each scored 20 points, while Jaeden Mustaf added 18. The trio combined for 58 of Indiana's 83 points, repeatedly delivering when the Hoosiers needed a basket.



That was encouraging. The fact that Indiana needed so much from its perimeter players was less so.

Thursday presents an opportunity to establish a more balanced offensive attack, particularly inside, where the Hoosiers struggled to generate a consistent scoring presence against Syracuse.



But the more pressing concern might be on the other end of the floor.

The Golden Eagles might not have the name recognition of Indiana's opponent last time out, but they've certainly had no trouble putting the ball in the basket. Tennessee Tech is averaging 100.7 points and 15 made 3-pointers per game through its first three contests.



Sophomore Caleb Sanders leads the way at 18.7 points per game, while first-year coach Tobin Anderson's team has been especially dangerous from beyond the arc.

That makes Thursday an intriguing opportunity for the Hoosiers to address some of the defensive concerns that surfaced against Syracuse.



Indiana should have a considerable advantage in talent. Still, after Syracuse exposed some defensive vulnerabilities, the Golden Eagles' perimeter-oriented offense presents a useful challenge.



The Hoosiers have shown they can survive an imperfect performance. Thursday is a chance to show they can learn from one, too.