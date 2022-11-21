Indiana Moves Up to No. 11 in This Week's Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Unbeaten Indiana continued to move up in the Associated Press top-25 this week, going up one spot to No. 11 in the poll released on Monday.

The Hoosiers beat Xavier 81-79 and Miami of Ohio 86-56 last week to move to 4-0 on the season. The opened the season ranked No. 13 and was No. 12 last week.

It's their highest ranking since the 2016-17 season, when they were ranked No. 9 in the nation in the Dec. 12, 2016 poll.

There are six Big Ten teams in the poll this week, up from three a week ago. Maryland, Purdue and Iowa moved into the final three spots.

Here is the complete Associated Press top-25 poll for this week:

North Carolina (4-0) Houston (4-0) Kansas (4-0) Texas (3-0) Virginia (4-0) Gonzaga (3-1) Baylor (4-1) Duke (3-1) Arkansas (3-0) Creighton (4-0) INDIANA (4-0) Michigan State (3-1)

Auburn (4-0) Arizona (3-0) Kentucky (3-2) Illinois (4-1) San Diego State (3-0) Alabama (4-0) UCLA (3-2) Connecticut (5-0) Texas Tech (3-0) Tennessee (2-1) Maryland (5-0) Purdue (3-0) Iowa (3-0)

Indiana is 4-0 and has two more games in the Hoosier Classic this week, on Wednesday night against Little Rock at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Friday afternoon against Jackson State.

Then it gets real, with nonconference games against No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 30 in Assembly Hall, a neutral site matchup in Las Vegas against No. xx Arizona and a road trip to Kansas on Dec. 17. The defending national champions are ranked No. 4.

