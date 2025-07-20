Fans Loved Breanna Stewart’s Sweet Gesture to All-Star Rookie Right Before Game Ended
Where this year's WNBA All-Star weekend lacked in competition, it more than made up for in good vibes.
There was the WNBA All-Stars' pre-game show of solidarity when they proudly wore "Pay us what you owe us" shirts amid ongoing CBA negotiations with the league. There was New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu humbly turning into a ball rack for rookie Sonia Citron before their three-point contest. And at the end of Saturday night's All-Star game, there was Liberty's Breanna Stewart doing something very nice for a rookie as well.
With the clock winding down, first-time All-Star Kiki Iriafen launched a shot from four-point range, hoping to sink one before the final whistle. The Washington Mystics rookie hit front iron, and Stewie, who was on the other team, collected the defensive rebound.
But Stewie then turned around and passed it right back to Iriafen, who tried another four-point shot: Swish. Iriafen celebrated on the court as Stewie proudly pointed at her. Check out that great moment below:
Such a classy move from the vet to the rook.
Stewie is no stranger to these games, having earned her seventh career All-Star nod, and she arguably made Iriafen's night by giving her a priceless moment to remember in her All-Star debut.
WNBA fans loved to see it: