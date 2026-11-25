Indiana basketball returned home from wins over Arkansas and Kentucky with an 82-64 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday night.



The Hoosiers opened a 25-2 lead and never seriously threatened to give it away, although finishing the job proved less convincing than starting it.



Here are three observations from Indiana’s win.

Indiana came ready, but didn’t sustain it

Coming off two significant wins in the same week, Indiana could have been forgiven for needing a few minutes to get going against Jacksonville in a quieter Assembly Hall.



Instead, the Hoosiers started 25-2.

They defended aggressively, attacked the offensive glass and made Jacksonville work for almost everything.



That was the right response to a game Indiana was expected to win comfortably. The concern was how much of that sharpness disappeared once the lead grew.



Jacksonville played Indiana even for the rest of the first half, and the Hoosiers scored just 29 points after halftime and were outscored by five in the second stanza.

Indiana’s size can carry it through poor shooting nights

Indiana didn’t need its 3-pointers to fall to establish control Tuesday. Its first 10 points all came on second chances.



Samet Yigitoglu grabbed seven rebounds in less than four minutes, setting the tone against a Jacksonville frontcourt that couldn’t match his size.

Indiana finished with a 41-24 rebounding advantage, 16 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points. The Hoosiers outscored the Dolphins 38-16 in the paint.



After showing how dangerous its shooting can be against Kentucky, Indiana demonstrated another way to win. The Hoosiers made just 6-of-23 from deep, but their misses didn’t necessarily end possessions.

That won’t be as easy against bigger opponents. Yigitoglu also still needs to keep the ball higher while working inside, where bringing it down gives smaller defenders a chance to strip him.



But some matchups will allow Indiana’s size to dictate the game regardless of its outside shooting. Tuesday was one of them.

The starters had to finish the job

Indiana’s bench has earned plenty of attention, particularly Bryce Lindsay. Against Jacksonville, the starters supplied the steadier minutes.



A first-half stretch with Darren Harris alongside the reserves stalled offensively and allowed consecutive Jacksonville baskets. DeVries called timeout, brought the starters back and immediately got a basket from Markus Burton.

The second half again required the starters to help maintain control of the game. Indiana didn’t completely empty its bench until 1:36 remained, leaving less time for some of the Hoosiers' depth pieces to see the floor than the opening burst suggested they might receive.



Sam Alexis was a productive exception among the reserves, but this wasn’t the same collective bench performance Indiana got during its win over Kentucky.

One quiet night doesn’t change the value of that depth. It does reinforce why the starting group remains important.



Indiana has several players capable of changing a game off the bench, but Tuesday required its starters to make sure the early work held up.