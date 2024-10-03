Mike Woodson Is A Fan Of Indiana’s Football Success
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Indiana men’s basketball season is underway as practices have officially begun. The exhibition games will begin in late October before the regular season begins in November.
There’s plenty for Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson to do between now and then, but it doesn’t mean he can’t keep an eye on another team that has captured the imagination of Hoosiers fans.
Indiana’s football team has begun its season with a 5-0 start, the best start for the gridiron Hoosiers since their famed 1967 season.
Woodson has been paying attention and just like most other Indiana alumni, he’s loving the success Curt Cignetti’s team has had.
“I'm loving it. I think Coach (Curt) Cignetti has done a hell of a job. He's put a great group of guys together,” Woodson said during his participation in a panel discussion at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.
Woodson is excited about the potential of the offense, and like most Indiana fans, is thrilled that the Hoosiers are in the top 25.
“He's got running backs. He's got receivers. He has a hell of a quarterback. I couldn't be more happier for him because it's been a while to see our programs even in the top 25. So you have to give him a lot of credit for that,” Woodson said.
Indiana’s basketball team is hoping to have the same sort of success that football has enjoyed so far. The Hoosiers were picked second in the unofficial media poll.
With Oumar Ballo, Kanaan Carlyle, Luke Goode and Myles Rice added to a veteran group consisting of Trey Galloway, Mackenzie Mgbako and Malik Reneau.
Indiana missed the tournament in 2024, but is hoping to return to the field. If Indiana did, it would mean the Hoosiers reached the tournament in three of Woodson’s four seasons.
Indiana basketball and football success has sometimes converged. In 1987, when Indiana basketball won its last national championship, the Indiana football team contended for the Big Ten championship in the following fall under the tutelage of Bill Mallory.
In the 1979-80 academic year, Indiana’s football team won the Holiday Bowl and men’s basketball won the Big Ten regular season championship. Woodson played on that 1980 Indiana basketball team.
Another football-basketball connection is Cam Cameron. He played football at Indiana from 1981-83 and lettered in basketball in 1982 and 1983. Cameron also coached Indiana football from 1997-02. He’s one of many players who played both sports over the years.
Indiana football plays at Northwestern on Saturday. Woodson is looking forward to it.
“I'm waiting for Northwestern this week. We have them here at Northwestern. It should be a good ball game,” Woodson said.
