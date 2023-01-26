PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Pictures From Indiana's Victory Over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In the Big Ten conference grind, anything can happen. That appears to be what transpired Wednesday when Indiana met Minnesota in Williams Arena.

On fire during a three-game winning streak coming into the game, the Hoosiers entered the game as a 10.5-point favorite, but it turned out to be a nail-biter through, with Indiana grabbing the lead in the final minute and winning 61-57.

Trayce Jackson-Davis posted huge numbers again for Indiana with 25 points, 21 rebounds, six blocks and two assists. Miller Kopp had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Malik Reneau also had 10 points, all in the first half.

Here are the best pictures from the game. The Hoosiers return home to face Ohio State this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

