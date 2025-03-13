Report: Ben McCollum Among Top Candidates For Indiana Basketball Job
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A few hours after Indiana's 72-59 loss to Oregon Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, a report surfaced about the program's search for a new coach.
According to national college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, "Drake coach Ben McCollum has emerged as one of the top candidates for the Indiana opening and has really impressed Indiana AD Scott Dolson."
In his first season at Drake, McCollum's Bulldogs are 30-3 and won the Missouri Valley regular season and conference tournament titles. They're projected to earn a No. 11 seed in next week's NCAA Tournament.
From a numbers standpoint, Drake is No. 56 overall on KenPom with the No. 47 defensive efficiency, No. 74 offensive efficiency and plays at the nation's slowest tempo. The Bulldogs rank 63rd nationally with a 53.8% effective field goal percentage and 112th with a 35.0% 3-point shooting percentage.
McCollum landed the Drake job after a dominant run at the Division II level with Northwest Missouri State. Across 15 seasons, McCollum went 395-91 overall and 241-63 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Northwest Missouri State won four national championships, 12 regular season conference titles and eight conference tournament titles under McCollum. He won eight conference coach of the year awards and eight Division II national coach of the year awards.
For more information on McCollum, read our coaching search profile on him HERE.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- GOODE'S CASE FOR 5TH YEAR: Indiana senior forward Luke Goode is petitioning for a fifth year of eligibility in 2025-26, due to an injury during his sophomore year at Illinois. Given the chance, he’d love to return to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA ON BUBBLE: Indiana lost 72-59 to Oregon Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, putting its NCAA Tournament hopes at risk. CLICK HERE
- BALLO RIPS 'FAKE' IU FANS: Oumar Ballo pulled no punches as described how hard it was for himself and his teammates to battle through the worst criticism from segments of the Indiana men's basketball fanbase. CLICK HERE
- GAME STORY: Indiana shooting was not consistent enough for the Hoosiers to get past Oregon as the Ducks prevailed 72-59 on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on day two of the Big Ten Tournament. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference comments after the loss against Oregon. CLICK HERE.