Report: Indiana Extends Offer To JUCO Forward Emeka Opurum
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It might seem like a call back to a different era, but teams can still add players from sources other than the transfer portal.
Indiana has reportedly done just that. PD Web reported on its X feed that Indiana has made an offer to Emeka Opurum, a junior college center who played at Butler Community College in Kansas.
Opurum, who is from Lagos, Nigeria, is listed as a 7-foot, 200-pound forward. He has played one season at Butler Community College. He averaged 9.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He converted 67.2% of his shots.
He was even more effective on the defensive end. Oporum was the Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game.
According to Butler Community College athletics, opponents shot only 39.7 with Oporum on the floor. Butler Community College finished fifth in the Jayhawk Conference regular season and advanced to the NJCAA Region 6 Tournament semifinals
Opurum came directly to Butler Community College from Nigeria. Oporum has also drawn offers from Iowa and George Mason according to 247Sports.
If Oporum commits to Indiana, he would give the Hoosiers rim protection and the big man that they haven't added to their roster yet.
To date, Indiana has secured commitments from point guard Conor Enright (DePaul via Drake), forward Reed Bailey (Davidson) and DeVries (West Virginia via Drake).
Sun Belt Player of the Year Tayton Conerway, who starred at Troy, is scheduled to be at Indiana on Sunday for his visit. Highly-sought Lamar Wilkerson visited Indiana on Saturday and made his visit to Kentucky on Sunday, joining Kentucky coach Mark Pope on a trip to the Keeneland, the famous thoroughbred track just outside of Lexington, Ky.
Follow the comings and goings from Indiana men's basketball in the 2025 transfer tracker. The link is here.
