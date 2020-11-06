The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Football Prepares for Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 13:40 mark and goes until the 33:40 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

When to expect Big Ten basketball schedule

Expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis

Is Hoosier Hysteria happening?

Indiana football preview for Michigan

You can listen in below:

Related Stories: