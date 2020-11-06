The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Football Prepares for Michigan
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.
The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 13:40 mark and goes until the 33:40 mark.
Here are the topics discussed:
- When to expect Big Ten basketball schedule
- Expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis
- Is Hoosier Hysteria happening?
- Indiana football preview for Michigan
You can listen in below:
