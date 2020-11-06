SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison: Expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Football Prepares for Michigan

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sports Illustrated's Dylan Wallace joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Friday morning to talk all things Indiana basketball and football.

The show also features Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep to talk about Indiana high school sports. Wallace joins the show at the 13:40 mark and goes until the 33:40 mark.

Here are the topics discussed:

  • When to expect Big Ten basketball schedule
  • Expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis
  • Is Hoosier Hysteria happening?
  • Indiana football preview for Michigan

You can listen in below:

Related Stories:

  • JACKSON-DAVIS ON KARL MALONE AWARD WATCH LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of 20 forwards on the 2021 Karl Malone Award watch list. CLICK HERE
  • RUN GAME IMPORTANT: The running game for both Indiana and Michigan will be huge on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH IU-MICHIGAN: Here is all your game time and TV information for Saturday's big game between Indiana and Michigan. Please read, because it's not what you're used to. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Tom Allen, Indiana Have Reached Point Where Moment Isn't Too Big

Indiana has lost 24 straight games to Michigan dating all the way back to 1987, but the Hoosiers hope to end that streak on Saturday. The experience of beating Penn State two weeks ago will help with that a lot, Indiana coach Tom Allen says.

Tom Brew

Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors Heating Up Again as New NBA Season Looms

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract, and there's been plenty of discussion on whether he'll stay with the Pacers long-term or get traded this season so Indiana can get something in return.

Tom Brew

3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Saturday Against Michigan

It's been more than 12,000 days since Indiana has beaten Michigan in a Big Ten football game, but that all might change on Saturday. Here are three things Indiana needs to do to pull off the victory on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Saturday

The big game between Indiana and Michigan on Saturday is being televised on FOX Sports 1, and kickoff is at Noon ET, so get the DVR set.

Tom Brew

Michigan Sideline: Breaking Down What Wolverines Need to do on Saturday

After an epically bad loss at home last week against Michigan State, Michigan needs to fix several things quickly to beat Indiana on Saturday. Here are three areas that really matter.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Difference for Hoosiers? Finally Being Able to Win Battles Up Front

For decades, Indiana used to get pushed around in the trenches by the big boys in the Big Ten. That trend is changing as the Hoosiers turn themselves into a contender.

Tom Brew

Breaking: Wisconsin Forced to Cancel Saturday's Game With Purdue

For the second week in a row, Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin will not be able to play its scheduled game, this time against Purdue. Now their entire season might be in jeopardy.

Tom Brew

Coaching Is the Family Business for Former Michigan QB Turned Indiana OC Nick Sheridan

Being a coach's son helped Nick Sheridan as a quarterback way back in the day, and being a former Michigan quarterback has helped him in his new role as Indiana's offensive coordinator. He takes on his old school Saturday, but there are no loyalty issues in the Sheridan family.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 3): Justin Fields' Odds to Win Heisman Trophy on the Rise

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been playing great through the Buckeyes' first two wins, and with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sidelined with COVID-19, his odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are increasing.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew