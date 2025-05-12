Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Chance As NBA Playoffs Continue For Former Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One might be forgiven if they thought former Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis had become the forgotten man with the Golden State Warriors.
Early in Jackson-Davis’ second season in the league, he was a rotation regular for the Warriors. He started 37 of he 45 games he played. Jackson-Davis averaged 19.7 minutes and turned in a respectable 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
However, from Jan. 29 onward, minutes plummeted for Jackson-Davis, who was a Hoosier from 2019-23. He did not make another regular season start and was even briefly sent down to the G League.
Part of it was that Golden State gave Quinten Post a longer look at Jackson-Davis’ spot. It also coincided with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, who began playing for the Warriors on Feb. 8.
Jackson-Davis only had one game where he played 10 minutes or more after Jan. 29 and that pattern continued into the NBA Playoffs. Jackson-Davis played in five games of the seven in Golden State’s 4-3 first round Western Conference series win over Houston – and only one of those appearances showcased Jackson-Davis for more than 10 minutes.
However, Golden State has turned to Jackson-Davis in their second round series against Minnesota.
Starting with Game 2 of the series on Thursday, Jackson-Davis has been back in the rotation – and he’s paid the Warriors back with efficiency.
Jackson-Davis was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field in a 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves. Butler and Jonathan Kuminga were the only Warriors who outscored Jackson-Davis as he had 15 points.
Golden State started Jackson-Davis in Game 3. Minnesota won 102-97 to take a 2-1 series lead, but Jackson-Davis was 3-for-4 with seven points and two rebounds.
A major reason Jackson-Davis is getting a chance is the reshuffling of the rotation due to Steph Curry’s hamstring injury. Also, Post has not been effective in the last two games.
Game 4 of the series takes place at 10 p.m. on Monday night and will be broadcast on ESPN.
Here’s how other former Hoosiers are doing:
OG Anunoby
It’s been feast or famine for New York Knick Anunoby, who played for Indiana from 2015-17.
After setting his career playoff high of 29 points in a 108-105 overtime victory over Boston in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second round series, Anunoby hasn’t scored a third of that total in the two games since.
Anunoby was 2-for-9 from the field in Game 2 last week, scoring just five points. The upshot for Anunoby and the Knicks was that they won 91-90 to take a 2-0 lead in the series back to Madison Square Garden.
Alas, home cooking has not been kind to Eastern Conference teams. The Celtics roared back in Game 3 to win 115-93. Anunoby was even worse from the field as he made just 1 of 6 to score just two points. That tied his all-time playoff low.
Game 4 of the Knicks-Celtics series is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. ESPN will have the broadcast.
Thomas Bryant
The No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers have jumped out to a 3-1 series lead over Eastern Conference top seed Cleveland. Bryant, who played for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2015-17, has featured in each game.
Bryant’s minutes have ranged from six to 14 in the four games played. Bryant is not called upon to score much, but he did contribute five points in the Pacers’ 129-109 victory in Game 4 on Sunday night.
The Pacers can punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Cleveland on Tuesday. Game 5 tips off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will be broadcast on TNT.
