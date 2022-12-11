What Race Thompson Said After Indiana's 89-75 Loss to Arizona in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana dug itself a 27-8 hole in the first half, but forward Race Thompson hit a trio of 3-pointers to make it a five-point game with 3:47 left in the half.
Thompson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, but Indiana lost 89-75 to Arizona on Saturday in Las Vegas. Here's what Thompson said after the game.
On Arizona's front court play...
Thompson: It's a really good team. They got big guys, and I think they just beat us up on the glass a little bit and that hurt us. Same thing happened in the Rutgers game. I think if we win the backboard, rebounding game, I think it's a way better game and we have a better chance to win.
On Indiana's run in the first half...
Thompson: I think we just had to find our rhythm a little bit. I think everybody just had to kind of settle down. We're playing in Vegas, big stage, it's a lot of fun, but I think we just had to find our rhythm and settle down a little bit. That's what we talked about in timeouts.
On Arizona's 17-0 run...
Thompson: I think I just saw, we just weren't doing the things that we practice every day. We practice nail, slot, rim and they beat us at playing our own game. I mean we pride ourselves on rebounding and playing defense, and we let up too many points tonight and I think that was a spark to that. Giving up 45 points in the first half is too many for us.
Read More
On what Arizona did and what Indiana failed to do...
Thompson: I think it's a combination of both. That's a really good team we just played. I wish we could tip it up right now again, but I think it's just a combination of both.
On Thompson's 3-point shooting...
Thompson: I give all the credit to my teammates and coaches on that one. In the past couple games I wasn't as confident, and this whole week they preached to me and believed in me and after I missed that first one, they said, 'Shoot it again,' and I think that just keeps giving me confidence that coach wants me to shoot it, my teammates know I can shoot it. So I think that just gives me confidence, and I give all the credit to my teammates.
On Arizona's 3-point shooting...
Thompson: They definitely hurt. I know we were down two and they hit a big 3 to put them up five. Those shots hurt, and I think all those shots came off of offensive rebounds, if I'm not mistaken, almost all of them came off of offensive rebounds. When you get offensive rebounds, those are high-percentage 3s, so I feel like those always go in. So if we win that battle on the glass, it's a different game.
On adjustments Indiana made to make runs...
Thompson: It was toughen up, really. We're here, we're playing, you've got to wake up and play. I think that's all it really was. We had to wake up and put our foot on the gas and not let it off. I think if we had started the game off like that again, it might be a different game.
On the game feeling like the NCAA Tournament...
Thompson: It was a fun game, for sure. A lot of energy on both sides. It was like 50/50 in the fans, and it definitely had that feeling.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- GAME STORY: Arizona's dominant big men were too much for Indiana on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Hoosiers fell behind by 19 points early and made several comebacks, but couldn't get over the hump in an 89-75 loss, their second of the season. CLICK HERE
- WHAT XAVIER JOHNSON SAID: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson scored 11 points with 11 rebounds on Saturday, but the Hoosiers were outmatched in a 89-75 loss to Arizona. Here's what Johnson said after the game. CLICK HERE
- PHOTO GALLERY: The Indiana Hoosiers suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night, losing to the Arizona Wildcats 89-75 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night. Here are the best photos from the matchup. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS' LAYUP: Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a left-handed layup over the Arizona defense. CLICK HERE
- WATCH THOMPSON'S 3-POINTER: Indiana forward Race Thompson got hot from 3-point land in the first half against Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash. CLICK HERE
- WATCH GALLOWAY'S BLOCK: Indiana's Trey Galloway came up with a big defensive play in the first half, blocking Courtney Ramey's shot off the backboard. CLICK HERE
- WATCH BATES' 3-POINTER: Indiana sophomore guard Tamar Bates led a 12-4 run early in the second half against Arizona in the Las Vegas Clash. CLICK HERE