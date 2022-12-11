What Race Thompson Said After Indiana's 89-75 Loss to Arizona in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Indiana dug itself a 27-8 hole in the first half, but forward Race Thompson hit a trio of 3-pointers to make it a five-point game with 3:47 left in the half.

Thompson finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, but Indiana lost 89-75 to Arizona on Saturday in Las Vegas. Here's what Thompson said after the game.

On Arizona's front court play...

Thompson: It's a really good team. They got big guys, and I think they just beat us up on the glass a little bit and that hurt us. Same thing happened in the Rutgers game. I think if we win the backboard, rebounding game, I think it's a way better game and we have a better chance to win.

On Indiana's run in the first half...

Thompson: I think we just had to find our rhythm a little bit. I think everybody just had to kind of settle down. We're playing in Vegas, big stage, it's a lot of fun, but I think we just had to find our rhythm and settle down a little bit. That's what we talked about in timeouts.

On Arizona's 17-0 run...

Thompson: I think I just saw, we just weren't doing the things that we practice every day. We practice nail, slot, rim and they beat us at playing our own game. I mean we pride ourselves on rebounding and playing defense, and we let up too many points tonight and I think that was a spark to that. Giving up 45 points in the first half is too many for us.

On what Arizona did and what Indiana failed to do...

Thompson: I think it's a combination of both. That's a really good team we just played. I wish we could tip it up right now again, but I think it's just a combination of both.

On Thompson's 3-point shooting...

Thompson: I give all the credit to my teammates and coaches on that one. In the past couple games I wasn't as confident, and this whole week they preached to me and believed in me and after I missed that first one, they said, 'Shoot it again,' and I think that just keeps giving me confidence that coach wants me to shoot it, my teammates know I can shoot it. So I think that just gives me confidence, and I give all the credit to my teammates.

On Arizona's 3-point shooting...

Thompson: They definitely hurt. I know we were down two and they hit a big 3 to put them up five. Those shots hurt, and I think all those shots came off of offensive rebounds, if I'm not mistaken, almost all of them came off of offensive rebounds. When you get offensive rebounds, those are high-percentage 3s, so I feel like those always go in. So if we win that battle on the glass, it's a different game.

On adjustments Indiana made to make runs...

Thompson: It was toughen up, really. We're here, we're playing, you've got to wake up and play. I think that's all it really was. We had to wake up and put our foot on the gas and not let it off. I think if we had started the game off like that again, it might be a different game.

On the game feeling like the NCAA Tournament...

Thompson: It was a fun game, for sure. A lot of energy on both sides. It was like 50/50 in the fans, and it definitely had that feeling.

