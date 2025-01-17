Point Spread: Hoosiers Hit the Road as Modest Underdogs at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This has been a rough week for Indiana basketball after suffering back-to-back 25-point losses to Iowa and Illinois. They need a win in the worst way now, and the Hoosiers get that chance on Friday night against Ohio State.
It won't be easy. Ohio State is just 10-7, but five of those losses have come against top-25 teams and they've also had some impressive wins. That's why they are a decent-sized favorite against the Hoosiers. According to the FanDuel.com gambling website, the Hoosiers are 6.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 148.5.
Indiana has won four of the last five games against Ohio State, including twice last year. The Hoosiers are 4-3 in the league, and could really use a road win on national TV on Friday night.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Iowa have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 13-5
Indiana overall vs. spread: 9-9
- Indiana home record: 11-1
Indiana home vs. spread: 7-5
- Indiana road record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 1-4
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 1-4
- Indiana over total: 10
Indiana under total: 8
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Ohio State has done so far this season
Ohio State is 10-7 on the season, and just 2-4 in Big Ten games. They feel like the most underappreciated team in the Big Ten though, because five of those seven losses are against ranked teams.
They also have some very impressive victories, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky in New York and No. 19 Texas to open the season in Las Vegas.
They've also been thumped a few times on nights where they've absolutely stunk. They lost to Auburn by 38, Maryland by 24, and Texas A&M by 12. So they are prone to struggle at times.
Ohio State is 10-7 against the spread this season. They are 3-0 against teams from the state of Indiana so far, beating Evansville, Valparaiso and Indiana State at home. They Buckeyes have covered in all three of those games, too.
Here's what Ohio State has done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4 — Ohio State beat No. 19 Texas 80-72 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas, Nev. as a 1.5-point underdog (covered). The score (152) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 11 — Ohio State beat Youngstown State 81-47 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (129) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 15 — No. 21 Ohio State lost to No. 23 Texas A&M 78-64 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (142) went under the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 19 — Ohio State beat Evansville 80-30 at home as an 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (110) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 22 — Ohio State beat Campbell 104-60 at home as an 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (164) went over the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 25 — Ohio State beat Green Bay 102-69 at home as an 25.5-point favorite (covered). The score (171) went over the 155.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 29 — Ohio State lost to Pittsburgh 91-90 in overtime at home as an 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (181) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2.
- Dec. 4 — Ohio State lost to Maryland 83-59 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (142) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 5-3, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 7 — Ohio State beat Rutgers 80-66 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (146) went under the 154.5 over/under total. Record: 6-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 — Ohio State lost to No. Auburn 91-53 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, Ga., as a 12.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (144) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 6-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 17 — Ohio State beat Valparaiso 95-73 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 7-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 — Ohio State beat No. 4 Kentucky 85-65 at the CBS Sports Classic in New York as an 8.5-point underdog (covered). The score (150) went under the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 8-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 — Ohio State beat Indiana State 103-83 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (covered). The score (186) went over the 158.5 over/under total. Record: 9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 3 — Ohio State lost to No. 18 Michigan State 69-62 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (131) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 9-5, 1-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 6 — Ohio State beat Minnesota 89-88 in double-overtime on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (177) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 10-5, 2-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 — Ohio State lost to No. 15 Oregon 73-71 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (144) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 10-6, 2-3 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 14 — Ohio State lost to No. 24 Wisconsin 70-68 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (138) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 10-7, 2-4 in the Big Ten.
