Indiana Tops Sales Chart in October at NIL Store, 6 Big Ten Teams Land in Top-10

Several Big Ten teams enjoyed a strong month at the NIL Store in October. Indiana led the way, finishing at the top of the list.

Dustin Schutte

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) and Trey Galloway (32) celebrate a dunk during the the Indiana versus Marian men's basketball game
Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) and Trey Galloway (32) celebrate a dunk during the the Indiana versus Marian men's basketball game / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Big Ten enjoyed an outstanding month at the NIL Store in October. Six teams cracked the top-10 in sales for the month, led by Indiana who finished out in the No. 1 spot.

Indiana's college basketball team is always popular among fans, but the NIL sales in October have been aided by a much-improved football squad. The Hoosiers are 9-0 under Curt Cignetti and are squarely in the hunt for a Big Ten championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Other Big Ten teams that cracked the top-10 for the month included Purdue (No. 4), UCLA (No. 6), Illinois (No. 7), Nebraska (No. 8) and Iowa (No. 9). Below is a look at the complete top-10 for the month of October:

  1. Indiana Hoosiers
  2. Boise State Broncos
  3. UConn Huskies
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
  5. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
  6. UCLA Bruins
  7. Illinois Fighting Illini
  8. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  9. Iowa Hawkeyes
  10. Colorado Buffaloes

The NIL store represents student-athletes from 87 different schools. Having six Big Ten schools in the top-10 is an impressive accomplishment.

It'll be interesting to see how these rankings change throughout the course of the college basketball season on a month-to-month basis.

Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is a writer for Sports Illustrated/HoosiersNow.com. He has a more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten Conference.

