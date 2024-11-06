Indiana Tops Sales Chart in October at NIL Store, 6 Big Ten Teams Land in Top-10
The Big Ten enjoyed an outstanding month at the NIL Store in October. Six teams cracked the top-10 in sales for the month, led by Indiana who finished out in the No. 1 spot.
Indiana's college basketball team is always popular among fans, but the NIL sales in October have been aided by a much-improved football squad. The Hoosiers are 9-0 under Curt Cignetti and are squarely in the hunt for a Big Ten championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Other Big Ten teams that cracked the top-10 for the month included Purdue (No. 4), UCLA (No. 6), Illinois (No. 7), Nebraska (No. 8) and Iowa (No. 9). Below is a look at the complete top-10 for the month of October:
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Boise State Broncos
- UConn Huskies
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- UCLA Bruins
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Colorado Buffaloes
The NIL store represents student-athletes from 87 different schools. Having six Big Ten schools in the top-10 is an impressive accomplishment.
It'll be interesting to see how these rankings change throughout the course of the college basketball season on a month-to-month basis.
