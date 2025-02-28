Point Spread: Struggling Boilermakers Modest Favorite in Home Matchup With UCLA
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — These past few weeks have rough on the Purdue Boilermakers. They've lost four straight games and have fallen out of the Big Ten race completely. They're hoping to turn things around on Friday night in a nationally televised showdown with UCLA.
The Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 in the Big Ten) haven't lost five straight since they finished the 2014 season on a seven-game losing streak. They finished 15-17 that year, and 5-13 in the Big Ten.
That was Painter's last losing season and one of only three during his 20 years as Purdue's head coach. It was his second-worst Big Ten season, topped only by his 3-13 mark during his first year in 2006.
The oddsmakers think Purdue will end that losing streak. According to FanDuel.com, Purdue is a 5.5-point favorite over UCLA. The over/under is 139.5.
This was always going to be a rough stretch, with three straight games against ranked teams (Michigan State, Michigan and Wisconsin) and a road showdown with archrival Indiana in Bloomington. But things got compounded by Purdue's own poor play during the losing streak, with poor offensive executive and far too many defensive lapses.
There are plenty of positives to lean toward a Purdue victory. The Boilers had five days between the Michigan State and Indiana losses and have had another five days leading into the UCLA game. They should be well rested and, of course, they'll have the usual rowdy Mackey Arena crowd behind them. They've won six of eight Big Ten home games, with four double-digit margins.
Here's how Purdue has fared against the numbers this season:
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 19-9
Purdue overall vs. spread: 15-13
- Purdue home record: 12-2
Purdue home vs. spread: 8-6
- Purdue road record: 5-5
Purdue road vs spread: 6-4
- Purdue neutral court record: 2-2
Purdue road vs spread: 1-3
- Purdue record as favorite: 17-4
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 12-9
- Purdue record as underdog: 2-5
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 3-4
- Indiana over total: 14
Indiana under total: 14
What Purdue has done so far this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Nov. 29 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 23 Ole Miss 80-78 in San Diego as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (158) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 (Thursday): No. 8 Purdue lost to Penn State 81-70 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (151) went over the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 (Sunday): No. 8 Purdue beat Maryland 83-78 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (161) went over the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 (Saturday): No. 11 Purdue lost to No. 17 Texas A&M 70-66 in Indianapolis as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (136) went under the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 (Saturday): No. 16 Purdue lost to No. 2 Auburn 87-69 in Birmingham, Ala. as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 (Sunday): No. 21 Purdue beat Toledo 83-64 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (147) went under the 155.5-point over/under total. Record: 9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Minnesota 81-61 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (142) went over the 134.5-point over/under total. Record: 10-4, 2-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Northwestern 79-61 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went over the 138.5-point over/under total. Record: 11-4, 3-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Rutgers 68-50 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (118) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Nebraska 104-68 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (172) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 13-4, 5-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 15 (Wednesday): No. 17 Purdue beat Washington 69-58 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (127) went under the 142.5-point over/under total. Record: 14-4, 6-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 18 (Saturday): No. 17 Purdue beat No. 13 Oregon 65-58 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (123) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-4, 7-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 (Tuesday): No. 11 Purdue lost to Ohio State 73-70 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (143) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-5, 7-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 (Friday): No. 11 Purdue beat No. 21 Michigan 91-64 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (155) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 16-5, 8-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 31 (Friday): No. 10 Purdue beat Indiana 81-76 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (157) went over the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 17-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue beat Iowa 90-81 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (171) went over the 156.5-point over/under total. Record: 18-5,10-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 7 (Friday): No. 7 Purdue beat USC 90-72 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (162) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-5,11-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue lost to No. 20 Michigan 75-73 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (148) went under the 153.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-6,11-3 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 15 (Saturday): No. 7 Purdue lost to No. 16 Wisconsin 94-84 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went over the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-7,11-4 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 18 (Tuesday): No. 13 Purdue lost to No. 14 Michigan State 75-66 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (141) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-8,11-5 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 23 (Sunday): No. 13 Purdue lost to Indiana 73-58 on the road as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (131) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-9,11-6 in the Big Ten.
What UCLA has done so far this season
UCLA is 20-8 overall and 11-6 in the Big Ten, and they've had a weird season. They started off league play just 2-4, but then went on a seven-game winning streak, which rarely happens during conference play. The streak ended on Feb. 11 with a loss at Illinois, but they've two of three since, including a win at Indiana on Valentine's Day.
UCLA is 16-12 against the spread this season. Of their 28 games, 16 have gone under the total. Here's what the Bruins have done so far this season against the spread.
- Nov. 4 — No. 22 UCLA beat Rider 85-50 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The score (135) went under the 141.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 — No. 22 UCLA lost to New Mexico 72-64 in Henderson, Nev. as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (136) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 1-1.
- Nov. 11 — UCLA beat Boston University 71-40 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (covered). The score (131) went under the 135.5 over/under total. Record: 2-1.
- Nov. 15 — UCLA beat Lehigh 85-45 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The score (130) went under the 136.5 over/under total. Record: 3-1.
- Nov. 20 — UCLA beat Idaho State 84-70 at home as a 24.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (154) went over the 131.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 22 — UCLA beat Cal State Fullerton 80-47 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (127) went under the 134.5 over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 26 — UCLA beat Southern Utah 88-43 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (covered). The score (131) went under the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Dec. 3 — UCLA beat Washington 69-58 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 — UCLA beat No. 12 Oregon 73-71 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (144) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 8-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 — No. 24 UCLA beat Arizona 57-54 in Phoenix, Ariz. as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The score (111) went under the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 9-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 17 — No. 18 UCLA beat Prairie View A&M 111-75 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (covered). The score (186) went over the 147.5 over/under total. Record: 10-1, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 — No. 18 UCLA lost to North Carolina 76-74 in New York as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 10-2, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Dec. 28 — No. 18 UCLA beat No. 14 Gonzaga 65-62 in Inglewood, Calif. as a 4.5-point underdog (covered). The score (127) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 11-2, 2-0 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 4 — No. 15 UCLA lost to Nebraska 66-58 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (124) went under the 135.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 7 — No. 22 UCLA lost to No. 24 Michigan 94-75 at home as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (169) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 11-4, 2-2 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 10 — No. 22 UCLA lost to Maryland 79-61 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (140) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 11-5, 2-3 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 13 — UCLA lost to Rutgers 75-68 on the road as a 4.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (142) went over the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 11-6, 2-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 17 — UCLA beat Iowa 94-70 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (164) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 12-6, 3-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 — UCLA beat No. 18 Wisconsin 85-83 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (168) went over the 143.5 over/under total. Record: 13-6, 4-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 — UCLA beat Washington 65-60 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (125) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 27 — UCLA beat USC 82-76 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 139.5 over/under total. Record: 15-6, 6-4 in Big Ten.
- Jan. 30 — UCLA beat No. 16 Oregon 78-52 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (130) went under the 142.5 over/under total. Record: 16-6, 7-4 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 — UCLA beat No. 9 Michigan State 63-61 at home as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (124) went under the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 17-6, 8-4 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 8 — UCLA beat Penn State 78-54 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (132) went under the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 18-6, 9-4 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 — UCLA lost to Illinois 83-78 on the road as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (161) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 18-7, 9-5 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 14 — UCLA beat Indiana 72-68 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The score (140) went over the 138.5 over/under total. Record: 19-7, 10-5 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 18 — UCLA lost to Minnesota 64-61 at home as an 11.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (125) went under the 132.5 over/under total. Record: 19-8, 10-6 in Big Ten.
- Feb. 23 — UCLA beat Ohio State 69-61 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (139) went under the 137.5 over/under total. Record: 20-8, 11-6 in Big Ten.
