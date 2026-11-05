Facts are stubborn things, according to Curt Cignetti.



It's a fact that when the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2026 were released, Indiana was sitting at No. 4. It was the second-highest ranked one-loss team, and it was ranked four spots ahead of unbeaten UCLA.



During the bye week, Cignetti found time to do something that he has rarely done in-season, outside of a weekly postgame victory retweet from the team's official account — tweet his own thoughts.

You can both bow down at the altar of Cignetti and admit something else — he's right about that fact, but he conveniently ignored another.

Indiana has zero wins vs. the current CFP Top 25

Ah, but this is the part where Cignetti will remind the world that those are subjective rankings, and that there are two-loss Big Ten teams who should be getting more love.

NEW: Indiana's Curt Cignetti on the College Football Playoff rankings:



"SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN, you know, and all their writers that they don’t technically pay, but march to their drum. So, and that’s why you see all these SEC teams up there, you know, and some good… https://t.co/KhBzACvz8t pic.twitter.com/HqOohtctaW — On3 (@On3) November 5, 2026

To be clear, there are four Big Ten teams with two losses, and Northwestern is the only one that faced IU this season. The Wildcats weren't ranked in the first CFP rankings.



Why not? Is it brand bias? Or is it the fact that the teams that Northwestern beat have a combined four wins vs. Power Conference foes? It's the latter.

Northwestern is IU's best win. As in, the team who came into Bloomington and had a chance to overcome a 12-point deficit in a game that went down to the wire.



Is Northwestern a better team than people thought at the time? Sure. Is a 6-point win at home against that squad a "marquee win?" Hardly.



Unfortunately for IU, the Big Ten opener has become par for the course. Style points have been nowhere to be found. Every non-Rutgers Big Ten game has gone down to the wire. That included the loss to Ohio State, wherein a certain out-of-bounds foot was the difference in IU being undefeated.

Cignetti is upset that the SEC is ranked high because "all their writers that they don't technically pay march to the beat of their drum."



Here's an actual fact: The SEC went 10-2 vs. Power Conference teams in non-conference play while the Big Ten went 4-10. The fourth-highest-ranked SEC team (Texas) beat one of those aforementioned two-loss Big Ten teams (Ohio State).

Shoot, with a healthy Kamario Taylor, Mississippi State whooped Minnesota on the road, and IU needed a quarterback change, a 60-yard field goal and overtime just to survive the Gophers at home.



Here's another actual fact: IU went 0-0 vs. Power Conference teams in non-conference play because by Cignetti's own admission, it chose to schedule that way.

The irony in all of this? Cignetti is the one getting the benefit of the doubt

Imagine how Cignetti would react if a one-loss SEC team was ranked No. 4 even though it didn't have a win vs. the current CFP Top 25; it lost the only game it played vs. a current CFP Top 25 team, it played in down-to-the-wire games in five of six conference games, and it opted not to play a Power Conference foe.



Oh, and let's also add in that the team just benched its starting quarterback and might need to make a change during the bye week.

Do we think he would've taken to Twitter to express his thoughts on that?



He shouldn't be surprised that some are poking holes in IU's résumé. It's a whole lot closer to what it was in 2024 than what it was in 2025. Of course, both of those teams won the majority of its games in decisive fashion, which this team has not. You wouldn't know it based on that ranking.

It's teams behind IU who have a legitimate gripe. A team like one-loss Kentucky has two wins vs. the current CFP Top 25, as does fellow one-loss BYU and even UCLA has one such victory after beating Oregon.



Shoot, fellow one-loss Wake Forest demolished ACC teams by an average of 24 points per game, yet it finds itself 12 spots behind IU because it ... doesn't have a win vs. a current CFP Top 25 team.

But wait! According to Cignetti's tweet, we're supposed to remember that IU has a 5-1 advantage on Wake Forest in the "wins vs. teams with a winning record" stat. Right. Because let's make sure to count North Texas in all of our Playoff arguments.



(If you actually want to look at "how many Power Conference wins do the teams you beat have," Wake Forest has a 14-13 advantage on IU ... but let's not let facts get in the way of narratives.)

It's not a fact to say IU is only at No. 4 in the first Playoff because it won a national championship last year. Being a one-loss team this late into the season matters, and IU deserves credit for that.



And yeah, if IU keeps winning, it'll likely end up 11-1, and then it'll be impossible to call it anything other than a top-five team.



But for now, yeah - yeah, the 2026 Hoosiers are still riding off last year's success.