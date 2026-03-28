4 Underrated Indiana Football Players As Spring Practice Begins

Indiana returns several key players from its national championship roster, but at the same time, it has to replace stars like Fernando Mendoza, Aiden Fisher and Mikail Kamara –– just to name a few.

So going into his third season, coach Curt Cignetti isn't taking anything for granted.

"We're building a house from the ground up again, right? We've got to have that edge and be humble and hungry," Cignetti said after Indiana's first spring practice on Thursday. "We've got a number of portal guys that appear to be in position to really help us, but after one practice and without watching tape, it's really hard to say who and how many."

Returners like Charlie Becker, Carter Smith, Isaiah Jones and Rolijah Hardy can be penciled in as leaders for the 2026 Hoosiers after playing integral roles in Indiana's title run. But if Indiana is going to have another successful season, it'll need several transfers or younger returning players to step up.

Here are four candidates –– two on offense, two on defense –– who may be considered underrated now, but could be vital to Indiana in 2026.

Tyler Morris, wide receiver

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Tyler Morris (9) participates in a practice for the National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Morris transferred from Michigan to Indiana before the 2025 season, but he missed the entire season with a torn ACL. It was a good sign to see him participate in practice ahead of the Hoosiers' national championship game against Miami while also preserving a year of eligibility.

Morris is a breakout candidate for Indiana in 2026 with leading receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. heading to the NFL. During the 2024 season at Michigan, the 5-foot-11 Morris hauled in 23 receptions for 248 yards and two scores. As a shifty slot receiver, he should be a nice complement to the size of fellow Indiana receivers Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh on the outside.

Khobie Martin, running back

Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) runs for a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Indiana likely won't ever have a true No. 1 running back under Curt Cignetti, who prefers to have two to four options and keep everyone fresh. That strategy worked well last season with the one-two punch of Roman Hemby and Kaleon Black, but both have graduated, opening the door for Khobie Martin to step up as a redshirt sophomore.

Martin was effective when called upon last season, rushing 78 times for 505 yards and six touchdowns. That includes 100-yard games against Indiana State and Illinois despite just 11 and 12 carries, respectively. Alongside running backs Lee Beebe Jr. and Turbo Richard, expect a productive season from Martin.

Carson Williams, cornerback

Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) against the Montana Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. | Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images

This one might be more of a long shot, but I'm going to trust Cignetti's strong track record of evaluating players at lower levels and translating that production to the Big Ten.

During the 2025 season, Williams totaled 46 tackles, nine pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. He earned FCS Freshman All-American honors by OnSI's FCS Football Central and helped Montana State win the FCS National Championship.

The Hoosiers lost All-American cornerback D'Angelo Ponds to the NFL, but Jamari Sharpe returns after making the game-sealing interception in the national championship. Williams and Penn State transfer A.J. Harris are candidates to step up in Ponds' absence.

Daniel Ndukwe, defensive line

Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Daniel Ndukwe (17) celebrates after sacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore during the 2025 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Indiana faced adversity when it lost defensive ends Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt to injury late in the 2025 season. That forced Daniel Ndukwe into a larger role after playing just two regular season games, but Indiana's defense didn't skip a beat with the 6-foot-3 sophomore.

In playoff games against Alabama, Oregon and Miami, Ndukwe totaled seven tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. With Daley, Wyatt and Mikail Kamara graduating, he'll likely assume a bigger role from the start of the 2026 season, and his playoff experience suggests a big junior year is on the way.