Curt Cignetti hasn't just raised the standard for Indiana football. He's raised the standard for college football coaches tasked with rebuilding programs across the country.



Perhaps nobody feels that more directly than Purdue coach Barry Odom.

Ahead of Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game in Bloomington, Odom was asked during his Monday press conference whether Cignetti's success at Indiana has made his job at Purdue more difficult.



"I think it does. I think it does for everyone, not just here," Odom said. "It's also 90 miles down the road, so it's kind of at the forefront."

Cignetti has changed expectations around the country

When Cignetti took over at Indiana, the Hoosiers were coming off three consecutive losing seasons and had won just three Big Ten games over that stretch.



It took Cignetti one season to lead Indiana to its first College Football Playoff appearance and another to deliver the program its first national championship.

Now, the Hoosiers are 9-2 and in contention for a third consecutive playoff berth.



What Cignetti has accomplished isn't a realistic expectation for every coach taking over a struggling program. But in an era of college football in which rosters can be overhauled seemingly overnight, it's become increasingly difficult for coaches to ask for patience.



Odom noted that no two rebuilding situations are identical.

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"Every situation and every program is different," Odom said. "From how they start to what they took over and what they're equipped with.



"I'm not taking anything away from what Curt has done. It'll go down as one of the best turnarounds, maybe ever, in the history of the game."

Indiana's success hits particularly close to home for Purdue

It's one thing to watch what Cignetti has done from another corner of the country. It's another to watch your biggest rival do it.



After a promising 3-3 start to Odom's second season at Purdue, the Boilermakers have lost five straight games, including a 42-10 loss to Wisconsin last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indiana has reached a point where an overtime loss on the road to Washington and potentially finishing 10-2 but missing the College Football Playoff is viewed as a disappointment.



That's how drastically expectations have changed in Bloomington.

Cignetti's success doesn't necessarily mean Odom won't eventually get things headed in the right direction in West Lafayette. But it's understandable why Purdue fans might have less patience when they see what's transpired two hours south over the last three seasons.



Until Purdue starts winning games with greater regularity, the success of the program down the road will be difficult to ignore.