Big Ten Title Should Be 'Nail In The Coffin' For Indiana Football Doubters

It's taken a while for many to believe in Indiana football as a true national power under Curt Cignetti. Two years in, and some still don't.

Going into the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State, every analyst on FOX's pregame show picked the top-ranked Buckeyes to win, as they closed as 3.5-point favorites, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook.

But after Indiana defeated the reigning national champions 13-10 to claim its first Big Ten title since 1967, the Hoosiers think it's time for the naysayers to direct their disbelief elsewhere.

"This win, I mean, it kind of shows everybody, why not?" Indiana linebacker Isaiah Jones said. "Why would you not want to come to Indiana? I mean, for any of the doubters out there, I think this kind of was the final nail in the coffin for any of the Indiana doubters, Curt Cignetti doubters, the Hoosier doubters. I think this was the last thing that needed to be proved. And I think we did it."

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones' comments were a reminder of something Cignetti said at his introductory press conference at Indiana in December 2023. Asked what his biggest challenge will be in trying to turn around a program that went 9-27 the previous three seasons and, at the time, was the losingest program in college football history, he had a simple response.

"Changing the way people think," Cignetti said.

Few people, except for perhaps those in the building, thought a 24-2 record and a Big Ten championship was realistic or even possible in Cignetti's first two seasons. It's part of the reason why Cignetti was so boisterous in his first few months on campus, taking shots at conference rivals and coining his now-famous, "I win. Google me," quote.

He needed to wake up a dormant fan base first, and then the rest of the country. He accomplished the first step in 2024, going 11-2 with a College Football Playoff appearance. But since the Hoosiers' only two losses came against Ohio State and Notre Dame –– who competed for the national championship last season –– some still didn't view Indiana as a top tier team in college football.

Indiana entered the 2025 season ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25 poll, and were 10 spots below Illinois when the teams met in Bloomington on Sept. 20. The Hoosiers made quick work of the Illini, dismantling them 63-10. Wins at Iowa and No. 3 Oregon further solidified their legitimacy, and a miraculous comeback at Penn State essentially punched Indiana's ticket to the Big Ten championship.

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti celebrates with the 2025 Big Ten championship trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jones has been there for every great moment under Cignetti, as well as every disappointment in 2022 and 2023, which made winning the Big Ten title that much sweeter.

"It means a lot," Jones said. "I know it means a lot to me, it means a lot to the guys that are maybe are holdovers. But it means a lot to the guys that came in, too. It's the coaches buying in. They work all year long for us. It's the players buying in to the strength staff and the coaching scheme and for each other. We just want to play for each other and play our best."

Indiana defeating Ohio State was the Hoosiers' final, undeniable statement that anything is possible now, and that their past cannot hold them back. At the same time, they know there's plenty more winning to do in the College Football Playoff.

Even after Saturday's win, some will likely still pick against the Hoosiers at some point. The DraftKings Sporstbook tabs Ohio State as national title favorites with +240 odds.

But that won't deter Cignetti's Hoosiers. As they've done so well for two years, it should only serve as further motivation to prove people wrong.

"I've got three and a half weeks to kind of humble this team again," Cignetti said. "And get them ready for the playoffs."

