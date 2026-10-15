3 Bold Predictions For Indiana vs. Ohio State: Defenses Will Dominate

No. 5 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 4 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) on Saturday for the most anticipated matchup Bloomington has ever seen. Can the Hoosiers take down the Buckeyes? If so, they’ll need most of these predictions to come to fruition.

3 bold predictions for Indiana vs. Ohio State

Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) hits Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana sacks Julian Sayin five times

In the 2025 regular season, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin was sacked six total times in 12 games. Indiana’s defense got to him five times in the Big Ten Championship Game alone.

This 2026 matchup should be more of the same – if not an even more dominant showing from the Hoosiers’ pass-rushing attack. Halfway through the regular season, Sayin has already been sacked 11 times. And Indiana has a whopping 20 sacks in six games.

The writing is on the wall – in Sharpie. Expect the Hoosiers to apply a lot of pressure on Sayin. It’ll be interesting to see how Sayin responds, especially considering he’s shown off his legs more often this year (and Indiana has been vulnerable to QBs who take off).

Neither team scores more than 17 points

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during a timeout against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At first glance, this take isn’t that bold. In the 2025 conference title game, these two teams combined for 23 points in an old-fashioned, rugged Big Ten slugfest.

But this Ohio State offense is operating at a different level. It has put up at least 31 points in every league game thus far. Sayin and stud wide receiver Jeremiah Smith have been flat-out unstoppable. As for the Hoosiers, they have scored at least 20 in every outing in 2026.

Then again, Indiana scored six points through three quarters last Saturday at Nebraska. And, on the flip side, Ohio State hasn’t seen a defense half as sturdy as Indiana’s, aside from Texas, which held the Buckeyes to only three points in the second half.

If Indiana’s defense strings together four full quarters, it can bottle up this Ohio State offense – or at least keep it at bay (Smith won’t be entirely shut down by any defense this year).

And the expectation is that the Hoosiers offense, which has sputtered at times this year, struggles with this Buckeyes defense. It’d be a surprise to see either team score three touchdowns.

The Hoosiers keep Ohio State under 100 yards on the ground

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (9) celebrates a sick with defensive end Tobi Osunsanmi (12) during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noticing a theme? Defense, defense and more of it. Indiana, which is holding opponents to a Big Ten best 75.0 rushing yards per game, has been an absolute brick wall against the run.

Ohio State, meanwhile, hasn’t exactly been running through anybody. It managed just 94 rushing yards against Texas in Week 2. Kent State held the Buckeyes to 3.8 yards per carry. You get the idea.

In general, Ohio State’s experienced offensive line has been surprisingly uninspiring in 2026. Expect Indiana’s elite defensive front to have its way getting after Sayin and stifling the run game. But can the Hoosiers do enough against Smith? That will be the question.