3 Bold Predictions For Indiana vs. Ohio State: Defenses Will Dominate
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No. 5 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 4 Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) on Saturday for the most anticipated matchup Bloomington has ever seen. Can the Hoosiers take down the Buckeyes? If so, they’ll need most of these predictions to come to fruition.
3 bold predictions for Indiana vs. Ohio State
Indiana sacks Julian Sayin five times
In the 2025 regular season, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin was sacked six total times in 12 games. Indiana’s defense got to him five times in the Big Ten Championship Game alone.
This 2026 matchup should be more of the same – if not an even more dominant showing from the Hoosiers’ pass-rushing attack. Halfway through the regular season, Sayin has already been sacked 11 times. And Indiana has a whopping 20 sacks in six games.
The writing is on the wall – in Sharpie. Expect the Hoosiers to apply a lot of pressure on Sayin. It’ll be interesting to see how Sayin responds, especially considering he’s shown off his legs more often this year (and Indiana has been vulnerable to QBs who take off).
Neither team scores more than 17 points
At first glance, this take isn’t that bold. In the 2025 conference title game, these two teams combined for 23 points in an old-fashioned, rugged Big Ten slugfest.
But this Ohio State offense is operating at a different level. It has put up at least 31 points in every league game thus far. Sayin and stud wide receiver Jeremiah Smith have been flat-out unstoppable. As for the Hoosiers, they have scored at least 20 in every outing in 2026.
Then again, Indiana scored six points through three quarters last Saturday at Nebraska. And, on the flip side, Ohio State hasn’t seen a defense half as sturdy as Indiana’s, aside from Texas, which held the Buckeyes to only three points in the second half.
If Indiana’s defense strings together four full quarters, it can bottle up this Ohio State offense – or at least keep it at bay (Smith won’t be entirely shut down by any defense this year).
And the expectation is that the Hoosiers offense, which has sputtered at times this year, struggles with this Buckeyes defense. It’d be a surprise to see either team score three touchdowns.
The Hoosiers keep Ohio State under 100 yards on the ground
Noticing a theme? Defense, defense and more of it. Indiana, which is holding opponents to a Big Ten best 75.0 rushing yards per game, has been an absolute brick wall against the run.
Ohio State, meanwhile, hasn’t exactly been running through anybody. It managed just 94 rushing yards against Texas in Week 2. Kent State held the Buckeyes to 3.8 yards per carry. You get the idea.
In general, Ohio State’s experienced offensive line has been surprisingly uninspiring in 2026. Expect Indiana’s elite defensive front to have its way getting after Sayin and stifling the run game. But can the Hoosiers do enough against Smith? That will be the question.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf