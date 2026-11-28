Carter Smith won a national championship with Indiana last season. But he hasn't secured a winning record against Purdue.



Neither has Isaiah Jones.

For all that Indiana football has accomplished over the last three seasons, that's something several of the program's longest-tenured players still have an opportunity to change Saturday night.



Smith and Jones were around for Indiana's losses to Purdue in 2022 and 2023, when the Hoosiers won a combined seven games over two seasons. They were also around for the 66-0 and 56-3 beatdowns Indiana handed the Boilermakers in Curt Cignetti's first two seasons in Bloomington.

Now, with potentially one more opportunity to play at Memorial Stadium, they have a chance to finish on the right side of the rivalry.



"There's a lot of tradition behind the Bucket," Smith said Tuesday. "I'm 2-2 against Purdue. I'd like to cap it off with a winning record against them."

Indiana's seniors have a chance to make more history

There will be 24 Hoosiers recognized during Saturday's senior day festivities.



Among them are eight players who have spent their entire collegiate careers at Indiana, including Smith, Jones, Bray Lynch, Amare Ferrell and Jamari Sharpe.

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It's a particularly interesting group of players because, unlike many of their teammates, they didn't come to Indiana because of what Cignetti was building. They were already there.



They stuck around through a coaching change and helped turn a program that struggled to reach bowl eligibility into one with yearly expectations of a College Football Playoff appearance.

With a win Saturday, Indiana would secure its third consecutive 10-win season. The Hoosiers had never won 10 games in a season before Cignetti's arrival.



Indiana would also win three straight Bucket Games for the first time in a decade.

More than postseason implications

Much of the attention surrounding Indiana's regular-season finale has understandably centered on the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.



But there are reasons Saturday matters beyond what happens elsewhere.

"Some of these guys come in from outside Indiana and might not understand what the Bucket Game means to us and to the alumni," Jones said Tuesday. "It's our opportunity to pass down the tradition and help them understand what this week means."



Indiana's rise under Cignetti has changed the stakes of nearly every game the Hoosiers play. There are conference championships to chase, playoff rankings to monitor and expectations to meet.



But for the players who experienced Indiana before any of those things seemed realistic, there's still something to be said for beating Purdue.

Smith, Jones and several of their teammates have accomplished more at Indiana than any previous generation of Hoosiers.



They have a chance to cross one more thing off their list Saturday.