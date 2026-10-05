Final Thoughts From Indiana's Win Over Rutgers: Dominance Returns Ahead Of Defining Stretch

Indiana football's first road trip of the season looked awfully familiar.



After surviving a six-point battle with Northwestern the week before, the Hoosiers returned to their dominant ways Saturday night, cruising past Rutgers 47-15 to improve to 5-0.



With a pair of potentially season-defining games on the horizon, Indiana picked a good time to remind everyone what it's capable of.



Here are my final thoughts from the Hoosiers' first road victory in 2026.

Dominance has become the expectation under Curt Cignetti

It's remarkable how quickly Curt Cignetti has changed the standard in Bloomington.



Winning is no longer enough to turn heads. Indiana has made a habit of dismantling its Big Ten opponents, and anything short of that almost feels unusual.

Consider this: In 2024, Cignetti's first season, Indiana's average margin of victory across its eight Big Ten wins was 25.7 points. That number climbed to 29.8 during the 2025 regular season, when the eventual national champions won seven of their nine conference games by double digits.



So when Northwestern came to Bloomington in Week 4 and pushed Indiana to a six-point victory, some eyebrows were understandably raised.

Never mind that Northwestern is a legitimately good football team, one that ESPN's Football Power Index currently gives the fifth-best College Football Playoff odds in the Big Ten.



Indiana had won 17 of its previous 20 regular-season conference games under Cignetti by double digits. A close game was almost a foreign concept.

Saturday night against Rutgers was a return to business as usual.



Indiana piled up 47 points, controlled the game from the outset and left Piscataway with a 32-point victory. There were imperfections, particularly defensively, but the outcome was never seriously in doubt.



Perhaps that's the most impressive part of what Cignetti has built. A six-point conference victory can now feel like a disappointment, while a 32-point road win feels like another Saturday.

Is this Cignetti's most talented offense yet?

It's a somewhat ridiculous question to ask about a program coming off a 16-0 national championship season, but Indiana might have assembled its most talented collection of offensive skill-position players yet.

Start in the backfield, where Turbo Richard is quickly establishing himself as one of the country's most dangerous running backs. Lee Beebe Jr., meanwhile, would likely be the featured back at plenty of Power Four programs.



The receiving corps might be even more impressive.

Last year's national championship team featured Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt, who became first- and fourth-round NFL Draft picks, respectively. E.J. Williams also landed on an NFL roster.

Yet Indiana might have two future first-rounders lining up out wide right now in Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh. Becker has emerged as a legitimate potential top-15 selection, while Marsh gives the Hoosiers perhaps the best No. 2 receiver in the conference, if not the country.



And that's before getting to Shazz Preston, a former four-star recruit who surpassed 700 receiving yards last season on a College Football Playoff team, fellow former top-160 recruit Tyler Morris, emerging Indianapolis product Davion Chandler and the injured Lebron Bond.

With Josh Hoover directing the offense and Richard and Beebe anchoring the backfield, Indiana has an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions.



The NFL Draft implications are fascinating, too. Between Hoover, Richard, Beebe, Becker, Marsh, offensive lineman Carter Smith, and several potential defensive selections, the Hoosiers have a chance to challenge the program-record eight players drafted last spring.

The next two weeks could define Indiana's season

Enjoy the Rutgers victory, Indiana fans. The schedule is about to get considerably more difficult.



Saturday's trip to Nebraska begins what could be the most important two-game stretch of the Hoosiers' regular season, with Ohio State awaiting the following week.



And don't overlook the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is 5-0, winning its first five games by an average of 29.4 points. The Cornhuskers boast a top-10 offense and a top-15 defense and should've been a ranked team heading into Saturday's matchup in Lincoln.



Northwestern provided Indiana with its first real scare of the season, but the Hoosiers were at home and never trailed. Nebraska presents a different challenge, particularly with Ohio State looming immediately afterward.

Spilt the next two games, and Indiana will have further demonstrated that it likely belongs among the nation's elite. Lose both, and the Hoosiers could face considerable pressure to win out to secure a College Football Playoff berth.



Win both? It might be worth checking flight prices to Las Vegas for January.



Saturday's demolition of Rutgers was a welcome return to form. Now comes the hard part.