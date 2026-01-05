Indiana Football Lands Former 4-Star Recruit, Miami Tight End in Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has added another offensive weapon to its 2026 transfer portal class.

The Hoosiers nabbed a commitment from former Miami tight end Brock Schott on Monday, according to On3 Sports insider Hayes Fawcett on X. Schott, who visited Bloomington on Monday, has four years of eligibility remaining.

Schott is the ninth member of the Hoosiers' transfer class, joining Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman, Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Kansas State edge defender Tobi Osunsanmi, Cincinnati safety Jiquan Sanks, Boston College running back Turbo Richard, Notre Dame edge defender Joshua Burnham and Kansas State defensive end Chiddi Obiazor.

Meet Brock Schott

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Schott is an in-state product, as he attended Leo High School in Leo, Ind., a three-hour drive northeast of Bloomington. He was a heralded high school recruit, graded as a four-star prospect and top 20 tight end by all major outlets before choosing Miami over offers from Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and many others.

Schott played 16 snaps across two games during his lone season with the Hurricanes. He earned his most action in a Week 2 victory over Bethune-Cookman, playing 15 snaps and catching two passes for 24 yards — one went for a 10-yard gain, the other a 14-yard pickup.

Schott saw nine offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and eight came as an in-line tight end. The other was in the slot. He added six snaps on kickoff coverage and one more on field goal protection.

What Brock Schott Brings to Indiana Football

The Hoosiers will lose each of their top three tight ends in Riley Nowakowski, Holden Staes and James Bomba to graduation, leaving an abundance of snaps open at the position.

Schott is the Hoosiers' first tight end addition in the portal thus far. His track record at Miami suggests he's best suited as an in-line option, but his athleticism and high school productivity inspires confidence he can work from the slot and make an impact in the passing game.

Indiana doesn't tailor its offense around the tight end position, but Nowakowski — and Zach Horton before him in 2024 — emerged as valuable security blankets capable of hitting explosive plays.

The Hoosiers have a pair of true freshmen in Andrew Barker and Blake Thiry who redshirted this fall and are slated to return in 2026, and they added three high school recruits to the position in three-stars Parker Elmore, Trevor Gibbs and PJ MacFarlane.

With Schott's addition, Indiana has no shortage of young talent at tight end — but also, as things stand, no source of proven production, which coach Curt Cignetti may look to change as portal season progresses.