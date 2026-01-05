Indiana Football Adds 8th Transfer Portal Commitment in Kansas State Pass Rusher

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football tapped back into Kansas State's supply of defensive ends Monday to bolster its transfer portal class.

The Hoosiers received a commitment from former Wildcats defensive end Chiddi Obiazor, according to On3 Sports insider Hayes Fawcett on X. Obiazor has two years of eligibility remaining.

Obiazor is the second Kansas State edge defender Indiana has landed in the transfer portal, as the Hoosiers secured a verbal pledge from Tobi Osunsanmi on Sunday evening.

Collectively, Obiazor is the eighth member of Indiana's portal class. Along with he and Osunsanmi, the Hoosiers have earned commitments from Wisconsin safety Preston Zachman, Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover, Cincinnati safety Jiquan Sanks, Boston College running back Turbo Richard and Notre Dame edge defender Joshua Burnham.

Meet Chiddi Obiazor

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Obiazor played in 28 games across three seasons at Kansas State, collecting 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Obiazor made three appearances while redshirting in 2023, notching two tackles and one-half sack before ascending into a larger role as a redshirt freshman in 2024.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native was named honorable mention Big 12 Freshman of the Year by the conference's coaches after logging 16 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks across 310 defensive snaps.

In 2025, Obiazor played in 12 games and made 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was more disruptive than his sack number suggests, as Pro Football Focus credited him with 30 pressures, and he had two or more pressures in all but two games. Across 280 pass rushing snaps, Obiazor earned a 10.7% pressure rate.

Obiazor will turn 22 years old Aug. 21, right before the Hoosiers start the 2026 season.

What Chiddi Obiazor brings to Indiana football

Obiazor has the size and experience to play both inside and outside on the Hoosiers' defensive line. This past season at Kansas State, he took 291 snaps at defensive end and 181 snaps at defensive tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

Indiana may opt to use Obiazor as a field defensive end, akin to 260-pound Mikail Kamara or 273-pound Stephen Daley, both of whom are out of eligibility after the season. The Hoosiers could also use Obiazor similar to how they deploy sophomore defensive tackle Mario Landino, who largely aligns on the interior but can kick outside when necessary.

Obiazor played only 24 snaps at outside linebacker in 2025, meaning he likely won't be in the mix for the Hoosiers' "stud position." As such, he projects as a base defensive lineman in three-down sets and a defensive end in four-down packages.