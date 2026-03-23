Indiana Football Has Several All-American Candidates In 2026

Indiana football had six Associated Press All-Americans on its 2025 national championship roster, surpassing the previous program record of five that stood since 1945.

That included quarterback Fernando Mendoza on the first team, along with second-team members like left tackle Carter Smith, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and safety Louis Moore, and third-team members like defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker and linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Smith and Tucker are the lone returners among that group, so if Indiana is going to be a Big Ten and national title contender again, it'll need a boost from other returners or transfers. When Curt Cignetti is asked about what it takes to sustain success, he's often quick to reframe the question entirely. Because to him, it's not about staying the same –– he aims to improve every day.

So applying that mentality, could Indiana set another program record and get seven AP All-Americans in 2026? It's an extremely high bar, but as Cignetti says, there are no self-imposed limitations, right?

Here are the seven Hoosiers I'd pick to become All-Americans.

Carter Smith, left tackle

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the Rose Bowl trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After turning down a potential NFL Draft selection, there's no reason to think reigning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year can't have another All-American season with Indiana. With Pat Coogan and Kahlil Benson graduating, Smith will be the leader of what should be another strong line.

Tyrique Tucker, defensive tackle

Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrates with national championship trophy. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tucker finished second among Indiana defensive linemen with 12 tackles for loss last season, and with Stephen Daley (19 TFL) gone, there could be even more opportunities for Tucker to disrupt opposing backfields. Similar to Smith, back-to-back All-American nods for Tucker seems likely.

Isaiah Jones, linebacker

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46) celebrates against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It's a tough choice between Jones and fellow linebacker Rolijah Hardy, who led Indiana with 102 tackles and eight sacks last season. But I'll go with Jones, who replaces graduating All-American linebacker Aiden Fisher as Indiana's defensive signal caller with the green-dot helmet.

Josh Hoover, quarterback

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up prior to playing the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Hoover has stiff competition for an All-American spot with the likes of Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, Dante Moore, Trinidad Chambliss, Sam Leavitt and other talented quarterbacks returning to college football. But I'm going to trust the quarterback development track record of Curt Cignetti here.

Charlie Becker, wide receiver

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates during the national championship against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like the Jones versus Hardy debate at linebacker, I wouldn't be surprised if this ended up going to a fellow wide receiver in Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh. But after Becker's clutch play toward the end of the season, he feels like a safer pick as the Hoosiers' top returning wide receiver.

Amare Ferrell, safety

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) celebrates against the Miami Hurricanes during the National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ferrel was second among Hoosiers with four interceptions, trailing fellow safety Louis Moore, who's out of eligibility. Given Ferrell's coverage and run-stopping skills, along with his ability to line up at different positions, he's going to be extremely important to Indiana's defense in 2026.

Tobi Osunsanmi, defensive end

Kansas State Wildcats edge Tobi Osunsanmi (44) lines up against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

With pass rushers such as Mikail Kamara, Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley gone, Osunsanmi was a vital addition in the transfer portal. He had four sacks in six games last season, and was ranked No. 37 among all transfers and No. 5 among edge transfers by 247Sports this offseason.