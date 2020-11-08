Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in AP Poll After 3-0 Start

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week.

This is the best ranking for the team since coming in at No. 10 on Sept. 22, 1969. Indiana has been as high as No. 4, but that was back in the '60s/'40s.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 13 last week and defeated Michigan 38-21 on Saturday.

Indiana is 3-0, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.

Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Michigan State (1-2).

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A & M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1

