SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in AP Poll After 3-0 Start

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week.

This is the best ranking for the team since coming in at No. 10 on Sept. 22, 1969. Indiana has been as high as No. 4, but that was back in the '60s/'40s.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 13 last week and defeated Michigan 38-21 on Saturday.

Indiana is 3-0, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.

Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Michigan State (1-2).

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA FOOTBALL RANKED NO. 10 IN COACHES POLL: Indiana has its bets ranking the Amway Coaches Poll. CLICK HERE
  • TOM ALLEN REACTS TO INDIANA'S WIN: Head coach Tom Allen said he wanted to elevate his program, and he believes the win over Michigan did just that. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA ENDS DROUGHT OVER MICHIGAN: Indiana defeated Michigan for the first time since 1987. CLICK HERE
  • JIM HARBAUGH REACTION: Jim Harbaugh's job might be on the line at Michigan. CLICK HERE
  • LIVE BLOG FOR INDIANA-MICHIGAN: To view all the live in-game updates for Indiana versus Michigan, CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew

Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors Heating Up Again as New NBA Season Looms

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract, and there's been plenty of discussion on whether he'll stay with the Pacers long-term or get traded this season so Indiana can get something in return.

Tom Brew

by

latouche

My Two Cents: Tom Allen, Indiana Have Reached Point Where Moment Isn't Too Big

Indiana has lost 24 straight games to Michigan dating all the way back to 1987, but the Hoosiers hope to end that streak on Saturday. The experience of beating Penn State two weeks ago will help with that a lot, Indiana coach Tom Allen says.

Tom Brew

3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Saturday Against Michigan

It's been more than 12,000 days since Indiana has beaten Michigan in a Big Ten football game, but that all might change on Saturday. Here are three things Indiana needs to do to pull off the victory on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tom Brew