Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in AP Poll After 3-0 Start
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week.
This is the best ranking for the team since coming in at No. 10 on Sept. 22, 1969. Indiana has been as high as No. 4, but that was back in the '60s/'40s.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 13 last week and defeated Michigan 38-21 on Saturday.
Indiana is 3-0, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.
Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Michigan State (1-2).
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Oregon
12. Georgia
13. Wisconsin
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Auburn
25. Louisiana-Lafayette
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona State 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1
