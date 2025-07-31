Indiana Football Sells Out Week 4 Game Vs. Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti expects Memorial Stadium to be sold out during the team's non-conference slate. That box currently remains unchecked — but the Hoosiers' Big Ten opener has already accomplished the feat.
Indiana announced Thursday that tickets have sold out for the Week 4 game against Illinois, which pits two teams ranked in the top six in the unofficial Big Ten preseason poll. The Hoosiers were voted sixth while the Fighting Illini placed fourth.
IU Athletics also noted that tickets for the Aug. 30 season-opener against Old Dominion and Oct. 18 homecoming match against Michigan State are available in "limited quantities," signifying the Hoosiers are closing in on sell-outs.
Cignetti, who addressed reporters Wednesday after the first day of fall practice, believes ticket sales won't be an issue for Indiana's three non-conference games. After Old Dominion, the Hoosiers face Kennesaw State on Sept. 6 and Indiana State on Sept. 12, a Friday night.
"It gets a little tougher to get to the stadium for some people on a Friday night, but we create a lot of excitement around here," Cignetti said, "and I expect us to have great crowds."
In 2024, Indiana sold out its final four home games and set a single-season program attendance record with 386,992 fans. The Hoosiers hope to carry their momentum into 2025 — and they've already marked one of seven boxes in the sell-out department.
