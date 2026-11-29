Thanksgiving was extended a few days for Indiana (10-2, 7-2), which, after beating Purdue, saw Washington escape Autzen Stadium with a win over Oregon to push the Hoosiers into the Big Ten Championship game (and, of course, gratitude must be extended to USC, too, for knocking off UCLA).

Now, Indiana can earn an auto-bid into the College Football Playoff with a victory next Saturday in Indianapolis over UCLA. Here are some initial thoughts on the matchup.

3 initial thoughts on Indiana vs. UCLA Big Ten Championship clash

Indiana's Preston Zachman (6) celebrates his interception with Mario Landino (97) during the Indiana versus Purdue football game a Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana’s defense is going to suffocate UCLA

The Hoosiers’ defense has been vulnerable in only two ways this year: against mobile quarterbacks and sometimes through the air. UCLA does not have the former. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has rushed for 34 total yards this season.

Through the air, Dieffenbach and his Bruins have shown some flashes – namely in the form of explosive plays. He put on a big-play clinic at Minnesota, throwing for 303 yards on eight completions.

CMP: 8

YDS: 303

TD: 3



Ty Dieffenbach averaged 38 yards per completion in No. 8 @UCLAFootball's win at Minnesota 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MOTru9HLA0 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 7, 2026

Indiana, for its part, doesn’t give up a ton of massive gains through the air, but it has been prone to giving up some chunks – at least on occasion. Washington managed five completions of 15-plus yards. Ohio State had seven passes of 15-plus yards. But neither of those teams had a catch of over 40 yards.

If UCLA is to find any offensive success in this game – which seems unlikely – it’ll be on a few chunk plays through the air. But it certainly won’t be on the ground, where no running back has surpassed the 100-yard mark on Indiana’s defense this year.

There is going to be a lot of Cream and Crimson in Indianapolis

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Hoosier fans wave towels during the Indiana versus Purdue football game a Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If an undefeated UCLA team struggled to keep the Rose Bowl even half full all season, how are the Bruins going to get any of their fans to make the 2,000-plus mile trip east to Indianapolis? As for Indiana, the 50-mile trip from the Bloomington campus is hardly a tall task.

So, although this is a neutral-site matchup, this should essentially be a home game for Indiana – which already has the on-field advantage. Between the Bruins’ tanking momentum (two losses in a row, and the last by 35 points at home), the Hoosiers’ elite defense and the faux neutral site, Indiana is walking into this one with quite the advantage.

If Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover is living up to his preseason billing…

Nov 28, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) after a touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consider all of those aforementioned edges, and now combine it with a firing-on-all-cylinders Josh Hoover. It’s easy to forget that Hoover was one of the most sought-after gunslingers in this transfer class.

But it has been well established that Hoover hasn’t lived up to the offseason hype for the vast majority of the season – especially in Big Ten play. Yet the Hoosiers have found ways to win despite Hoover’s struggles (even turning to backup Grant Wilson).

Hoover didn’t struggle at all on Saturday vs. Purdue, though. He went 17-of-22 for 284 yards and three touchdowns. He threw dots on the quick-hitters – comebacks and slants. He delivered beautiful balls over the middle of the field. He hit the lightning-fast Charlie Becker, and, for once, Becker didn’t have to break stride.

HERE COMES BECKER!



Hoover slings it DEEP for an @IndianaFootball TD pic.twitter.com/mkeMvZAqmT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2026

Hoover stood in the pocket, navigated pressure and hit his checkdowns – or showed off his own legs. He was poised. He was in command of the offense. He was everything the Hoosiers need him to be moving forward.

Marsh breaks off a 33-yard gain 🔥 @IndianaFootball



Watch on FS1 pic.twitter.com/KldJe3R1ru — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 29, 2026

Obviously, that was against Purdue. Saturday it’s UCLA – which will be the stingiest passing defense Indiana has seen this year (172.9 passing yards allowed per game). But if Hoover can carry his momentum into this one and even put together a solid performance through the air, Indiana might blow out UCLA.