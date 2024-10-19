Indiana Football Week 8 Availability Report Against Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for its Week 8 game against Nebraska.
Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET at Memorial Stadium, which is hosting its first sellout crowd since the 2021 season. Indiana enters the game with a 6-0 record for the first time since 1967, and a 5-1 Nebraska squad has already matched its highest win total of the last eight seasons.
Here's Indiana's availability report.
Out
- K Derek McCormick
- DL Ta'Derius Collins
- DL Robby Harrison
Questionable
- None
What this means for Indiana
No surprises on this week's availability report, as McCormick, Collins and Harrison were all listed out for Indiana's game at Northwestern on Oct. 5.
McCormick started the season as Indiana's kickoff specialist, but he has not played since the second game of the season against Western Illinois. Alejandro Quintero originally replaced him as the kickoff specialist, but he also suffered an injury against Charlotte. However, Quintero is not listed on Saturday's availability report. Quinn Warren has handled kickoffs the last three weeks, so it will likely be Warren or Quintero kicking off for the Hoosiers against Nebraska.
These kicker injuries have not affected Indiana's field goal or extra-point kicking situation, as that's been handled by Nico Radicic in all six games this season. Radicic is 4 for 4 on field goal attempts, with a long of 37 yards, and he's 39 for 39 on extra point attempts.
Collins and Harrison remain out on Indiana's defensive line. Neither played against Northwestern, and both have played sparingly when healthy, so this should not affect Indiana's defensive line rotation in a major way.
