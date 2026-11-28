Indiana football suffered its second loss of the season last week on the road against Washington.



Now, the Hoosiers close out their regular season slate at home inside of Memorial Stadium against rival Purdue with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line.



Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Saturday's showdown.

Get ready for Indiana vs. Purdue

- How To Watch Indiana Football vs. Purdue: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds

- Indiana Football To Start Josh Hoover At Quarterback Against Purdue

- Barry Odom Admits Curt Cignetti's Success Has Made His Job At Purdue Tougher

- Why Indiana Football's Ground Game Could Be The Difference Against Purdue

- Curt Cignetti Talks Indiana's Injuries, Quarterback Situation, Kicking Struggles and More Ahead of Purdue

- Indiana Football Stock Report: 3 Rising, 4 Falling Ahead of Purdue Tilt

- ESPN FPI Predicts Indiana Football's Chances Against Rival Purdue

- Indiana Football Big Ten Championship Scenarios: What Hoosiers Need To Reach Indianapolis

- Indiana Football Rooting Guide: Who Hoosier Fans Should Cheer For This Weekend

Indiana vs. Purdue pregame availability report

To be added once it is made available

Indiana vs. Purdue live updates

Pregame notes

Updates to come

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

First half

Updates to come

Halftime thoughts

Updates to come

Second half

Updates to come

Box score

To be added once it is made available