3 Key Stats That Could Decide Indiana's Homecoming Clash With Minnesota

Indiana football's defense has spent much of the season making opposing offenses miserable. Saturday's Homecoming matchup with Minnesota presents another opportunity to do exactly that.



The Hoosiers return to Memorial Stadium following a dramatic overtime win at Michigan, looking to build momentum as the regular season enters its final month. Minnesota, meanwhile, arrives in Bloomington fresh off an emotional rivalry win over Iowa.



The Golden Gophers have found success despite an almost nonexistent rushing attack, relying heavily on their passing game and a defense capable of creating turnovers.



Here are three statistical matchups that could help decide Saturday's showdown.

3.3 yards per carry vs. 2.3 allowed

Minnesota hasn't just struggled to run the football this season. The Golden Gophers have practically abandoned the idea altogether.



Minnesota averages just 3.3 yards per carry, ranking 122nd nationally. Its 28.2 rushing attempts per game rank 130th, while its 92.3 rushing yards per contest are the second-fewest in the country.



If Minnesota hopes to find some relief against Indiana, Saturday's matchup isn't particularly encouraging.



The Hoosiers are surrendering just 2.3 yards per carry, the second-best mark nationally, and allowing only 81.7 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth.

Indiana's defensive front has been suffocating against the run, routinely forcing opponents into situations where throwing the football becomes a necessity rather than a choice.



For Minnesota, that's already been the reality for much of the season.



The question isn't necessarily whether the Golden Gophers can establish the run Saturday. It's whether they can generate enough on the ground to keep Indiana's defense from selling out against the pass.

3.4% sack rate allowed vs. 9.54% sack rate

Minnesota might struggle to move the football on the ground, but its offensive line has done an admirable job keeping quarterback Drake Lindsey clean.



The Golden Gophers have allowed sacks on just 3.4% of their dropbacks, the 18th-best mark nationally. Considering how frequently Minnesota throws the football, that's no small accomplishment.



But Indiana presents a considerably different challenge.

The Hoosiers have recorded sacks on 9.54% of opposing dropbacks, ranking 10th nationally. Tobi Osunsanmi has emerged as one of the country's most productive pass rushers.



Something will have to give Saturday.

Minnesota's inability to consistently run the football could give Indiana more opportunities to pin its ears back and attack the quarterback. But if the Golden Gophers can continue keeping Lindsey upright, they might find opportunities against an Indiana secondary that occasionally looked vulnerable early in the season.

0.4 giveaways per game vs. 2.0 takeaways

Indiana has made taking care of the football look almost effortless under Curt Cignetti.



Even after committing three turnovers across its last two games, the Hoosiers are averaging just 0.4 giveaways per contest. That ranks fourth-best nationally.

Minnesota, however, has made a habit of taking the football away. The Golden Gophers are forcing two turnovers per game, which ranks ninth in the country.



It's an opportunistic defense that has helped Minnesota overcome some of its offensive limitations. That creates one of Saturday's most compelling statistical matchups.

Indiana's offense has struggled to find consistency over the last two weeks, and turnovers only make that task more difficult. Against a Minnesota team that hasn't been particularly explosive offensively, giving the Golden Gophers short fields could be one of the easiest ways to let them hang around.



The Hoosiers have generally been excellent at avoiding those mistakes. Saturday will test whether they can continue that trend against a defense that thrives on forcing them.