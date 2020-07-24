HoosiersNow
Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor, Stevie Scott III All On Maxwell Award Watch List

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three of Indiana’s most dangerous offensive players have been selected to the Maxwell Award Watch list.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Whop Philyor and running back Stevie Scott III are the three Hoosiers on the list.

The Maxwell Award has been given to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

This Indiana trio has been very productive in their Indiana careers so far, and they will be a big reason for Indiana’s offensive success this season.

Last season, Philyor was named IU's Offensive Newcomer after he caught 70 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. He became the seventh Hoosier to reach 1,000 yards, recorded three double-digit.

Whop Philyor
Whop Philyor has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list.Douglas DeFelice

Despite missing the last two games of the season last year, Scott finished fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (76.8), fifth in carries (178), tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (10) and tied for sixth in total TDs (11). He needs just 18 yards coming into this season to become the 14th Hoosier to reach 2,000.

Stevie Scott III
Stevie Scott III has been nominated for the Maxwell Award watch list.Brian Spurlock

As for Penix, despite all the injuries, he set the program single-season completion percentage mark (68.8), which also ranks sixth in Big Ten history. He completed 110-of-160 passes for 1,394 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he posted a 157.56 pass-efficiency rating.

Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr. is one of three Hoosiers on the Maxwell Award watch list.Mike Carter

This is Penix’s first offseason watch list, while Scott is already on the Doak Walker Award watch list and Philyor is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Related Stories

  • CRIDER ON WATCH LIST: Indiana offensive lineman Harry Crider is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which recognizes college football players for making a difference in the community. CLICK HERE.
  • HENDERSHOT ON WATCH LIST: Indiana junior tight end Peyton Hendershot is on the Mackey Award watch, which goes to college football's top tight ends. CLICK HERE
  • PHILYOR ON WATCH LIST: Indiana's returning Most Valuable Player, senior receiver Whop Philyor, is on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation's top receiver. CLICK HERE
  • MULLEN ON WATCH LIST: Sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen is on the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Awards, which goes to the best defensive player in college football each season. CLICK HERE
  • SCOTT ON WATCH LIST: Junior running back Stevie Scott has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list. That award goes to the nation's top running back every year. CLICK HERE
