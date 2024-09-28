Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Myles Price Gives Indiana Early 7-0 Lead Against Maryland

Indiana wide receiver Myles Price scored a one-yard rushing touchdown against Maryland on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to put the Hoosiers ahead 7-0.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Myles Price (4) runs after the catch against Charlotte at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Myles Price (4) runs after the catch against Charlotte at Memorial Stadium. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana faced early adversity after two interceptions from quarterback Kurtis Rourke, but the Hoosiers found their stride on the third drive.

After a diving catch from tight end Zach Horton near the goal line, Rourke threw a backwards pass to Myles Price for a one-yard rushing touchdown. Miles Cross picked up a key block on the play.

This touchdown gave Indiana an early 7-0 lead over Maryland on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was also Price's first touchdown as a Hoosier after transferring in from Texas Tech.

