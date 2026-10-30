What Curt Cignetti Said About Josh Hoover, Indiana's Resilience And More On His Weekly Radio Show

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti joined Don Fischer for his weekly Inside Indiana Football radio show Thursday night, reflecting on the Hoosiers' overtime victory at Michigan and looking ahead to Saturday's homecoming matchup against Minnesota.



Here are three takeaways from Cignetti's comments.

Cignetti explains Josh Hoover's availability and Indiana's injury philosophy

Josh Hoover's limited passing against Michigan raised questions about why the Indiana quarterback hadn't appeared on the availability report leading up to the game.



Cignetti offered an explanation Thursday.



"There was never a doubt he was going to play," Cignetti said. "He practiced, that's why he wasn't on the availability report."

Hoover attempted just two passes after halftime against the Wolverines as Indiana adjusted its offensive approach. Cignetti acknowledged the passing game had endured a difficult week of practice leading up to the contest.

Hoover has since appeared as "Probable" on Indiana's availability report ahead of Minnesota, but Cignetti expressed optimism about the team's overall health.



"We do our best to keep them fresh," Cignetti explained. "That's why you see fewer names on the availability report."

With the Hoosiers approaching their ninth consecutive game before a bye week, managing that wear and tear becomes increasingly important.



While Indiana proved it could win with a severely limited passing attack, getting Hoover closer to full strength would provide a significant boost entering the season's final stretch.

Cignetti didn't enjoy the Michigan game, but loved Indiana's response

Indiana's first win in Ann Arbor since 1967 wasn't exactly a masterpiece. In fact, Cignetti admitted he spent much of Saturday feeling miserable about how the game was unfolding.



"I had a sick feeling in my stomach the whole game," Cignetti said.

Indiana's offense struggled to find any rhythm, forcing the Hoosiers to lean heavily on a defense that repeatedly answered the bell. Cignetti praised the efforts of Tobi Osunsanmi and Stephen Daley, among others, for keeping Michigan out of the end zone.



But Cignetti's biggest takeaway wasn't necessarily how Indiana played. It was how the Hoosiers responded.



"Our team showed a lot of heart, fight, grit and resiliency," Cignetti said.

After having their 22-game winning streak snapped by Ohio State, the Hoosiers faced another tough road test in Michigan. They didn't have their best stuff but still found a way to win.

That's becoming a defining characteristic of this Indiana team. The Hoosiers have won three close games in their last four outings, proving they don't need everything to go perfectly to come out on top.



Still, relying on that formula every Saturday isn't sustainable. Indiana will need considerably more from its offense moving forward, beginning against Minnesota.

Indiana's recruiting philosophy is paying dividends

Cignetti has never been shy about emphasizing the importance of culture, but Thursday's discussion offered another glimpse into how Indiana has built its roster.



When evaluating prospective recruits, Cignetti looks beyond physical talent. Coachability, accountability and academic performance all factor into whether a player fits in Indiana's program.



"How you do one thing is how you do everything," Cignetti explained.

It's a philosophy that helps explain Indiana's ability to navigate adversity this season.



The Hoosiers have welcomed several new contributors into the program, and Cignetti believes those players have gradually developed into leaders alongside the returning veterans.

There's a difference between assembling a talented roster and building one that responds when things go wrong. Indiana has had plenty of opportunities to demonstrate the latter over the past month.



With Minnesota coming to Bloomington, Cignetti believes his team's growing leadership and chemistry have helped prepare it for the challenges ahead.