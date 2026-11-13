How To Watch Indiana Football vs. USC: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds

The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1) return from their bye week to take on the No. 18 USC Trojans (7-2, 4-2) in a de facto College Football Playoff elimination game.



This is the first time IU has hosted USC since 1981. The Hoosiers are 0-4 all-time against the Trojans.



Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

How to Watch Indiana vs. USC

Who: No. 4 Indiana vs. Minnesota



When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 31



Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.



TV: CBS – Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)



Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network – Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick

Indiana vs. USC Odds

Spread: Indiana -8.5



Moneyline: Indiana -340, USC +270



Over/Under: 50.5



All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings

Indiana vs. USC Series History

The Hoosiers and Trojans have met just four times prior on the gridiron, most recently in 1982 in Los Angeles. USC leads the series 4-0 including a 14-3 win over the Hoosiers in the 1968 Rose Bowl.

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Indiana vs. USC Outlook

Oct 31, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) congratulates Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson (2) after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game should be about postseason implications, but fogginess surrounding Indiana's quarterback situation and with IU missing two more starters for Saturday's game, injuries have stolen the storyline.

The Hoosiers know they will be without starting running back Turbo Richard and starting right guard Joe Brunner. Both were listed as 'out' on the last two availability reports leading into the game. However, the biggest injury question coming into the game was the status of Indiana's quarterback position.

Josh Hoover, who started in Indiana's first nine games was knocked out of the Hoosiers' last game against Minnesota and replaced with Grant Wilson. Hoover has not appeared on the availability report this week, but head coach Curt Cignetti said on his radio show this week that Hoover did not practice during the bye week. He also said Wilson was limited with the flu and that Tyler Cherry and Jacob Bell received reps.

The Hoosiers have struggled on offense since the beginning of October and much of that is due to the poor play of Hoover. Wilson came in relief against Minnesota and led IU on four scoring drives, including a touchdown in overtime.

On defense, the Hoosiers will be without edge rusher Kellan Wyatt, who was injured in the win over Michigan and missed the Minnesota game. The Hoosiers did receive encouraging news with corner AJ Harris being upgraded to 'probable' on Thursday's report and linebacker Rolijah Hardy listed as 'questionable'.

Despite all these significant injuries, Indiana is still more than a touchdown favorite. For the Hoosiers to come out on top this week, they will need to start fast on offense and score over 24 points, something they have not done since their 47-15 win over Rutgers on October 3rd.



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