Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Includes Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been included in a blockbuster NBA trade idea.
The trade would send Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that sends Domantas Sabonis to the Utah Jazz, and John Collins, Collin Sexton, Georges Niang, Kobe Bufkin, the 13th overall pick, and the 21st overall pick to the Kings.
This trade would be a major shake-up in the NBA, but let's focus on the Murray aspect of the deal.
The Hawks would be getting off of Niang's contract, while parting with Bufkin and the 13th overall pick for Murray.
Murray, the number four overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, struggled with his efficiency in his third season.
The 24-year-old forward averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.
It was Murray's most inefficient season in the NBA, but he was still impactful as a defender.
At his best, Murray's a quality 3-and-D forward who could fit on any team. If the Kings decide to trade Murray, the Hawks would be a great landing spot as Murray could thrive off of open three-point looks from Trae Young's playmaking.
The former Iowa star may have had a disappointing third season, but he still has a ton of potential and should bounce back next season.
