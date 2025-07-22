Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Doesn't Hold Back in Jab at Kelsey Plum
Iowa Hawkeyes legend and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has fired back at Kelsey Plum after WNBA All-Star Weekend.
The All-Stars wore t-shirts that said "Pay Us What You Owe Us" before the WNBA All-Star Game. In an interview after the game, Plum was asked about the All-Stars wearing the shirts.
"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t shirt was determined this morning. Not to tattletale: 0 members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum said.
Team Clark also wore the t-shirts prior to the game. Following All-Star Weekend, Plum made a post on Instagram, which Clark left a comment on.
"Thank u for the Nike ad," Clark said.
Clark seems to be using Plum's comments as both motivation and a marketing tool for Nike. Plum also had a Nike logo in the background of her post.
The 23-year-old guard is one of the best players in the WNBA, and the most notable, but has had her fair share of rivalries. Angel Reese and Clark have built a rivalry, and now one with Plum may be brewing.
The Iowa Hawkeyes legend will look to get best of Plum on the court when she returns from her injury.
