Inside The Hawkeyes

Fever Superstar Caitlin Clark Doesn't Hold Back in Jab at Kelsey Plum

Indiana Fever superstar and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark fired back at Kelsey Plum.

Ben Cooper

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Iowa Hawkeyes legend and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has fired back at Kelsey Plum after WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The All-Stars wore t-shirts that said "Pay Us What You Owe Us" before the WNBA All-Star Game. In an interview after the game, Plum was asked about the All-Stars wearing the shirts.

"It was a very powerful moment. As players, we didn't know that that was going to happen. It was a genuine surprise. The t shirt was determined this morning. Not to tattletale: 0 members of Team Clark were very present for that," Plum said.

Team Clark also wore the t-shirts prior to the game. Following All-Star Weekend, Plum made a post on Instagram, which Clark left a comment on.

"Thank u for the Nike ad," Clark said.

Clark seems to be using Plum's comments as both motivation and a marketing tool for Nike. Plum also had a Nike logo in the background of her post.

The 23-year-old guard is one of the best players in the WNBA, and the most notable, but has had her fair share of rivalries. Angel Reese and Clark have built a rivalry, and now one with Plum may be brewing.

The Iowa Hawkeyes legend will look to get best of Plum on the court when she returns from her injury.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Caitlin Clark Receives Disappointing Injury Update

MORE: Former Iowa Fifth-Rounders Jump Into First Round in 2017 NFL Re-Draft

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted Strong Finish in Big Ten Preseason Poll, Penn State No. 1

MORE: 49ers' Star George Kittle Receives Major Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season

MORE: Seattle Seahawks Make Surprising Noah Fant Move on Sunday

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Basketball