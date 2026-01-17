Iowa vs. Indiana Predictions: Bennett Stirtz Finally Hits 50%

After dropping three straight games, the Iowa Hawkeyes are looking to get back on track in Indiana.

Playing on the road is no joke, and that's been something that has held this team back. Iowa is just 2-4 in the B1G with all but one of those losses being on the road.

Other than losing to No. 16 Illinois at home, road games haven't been too kind to first year head coach Ben McCollum.

Now, for the fourth time in four games, the odds are once again stacked against him. Iowa enters this game as a slight underdog which is crazy knowing they were ranked No. 19 just over a week ago.

1. Iowa's Road Struggles Continue

Indiana comes into this game 12-5 (3-3) with a 10-1 record at home. Keep in mind, their lone loss on their home court came against No. 10 Nebraska. Clearly, that's a team they had no business beating in the first place.

The Hoosiers have put up triple digits on their home court three times this season. There's no way they do that against this Hawkeyes defense, but never say never as they've only scored fewer than 73 points at home once this year.

2. Iowa Wins The Turnover Battle

While this doesn't always coincide with who comes out on top, Iowa has a clear advantage in two categories. Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but in that stretch there are a few areas where the Hawkeyes have clearly outplayed the Hoosiers.

Defense is the focal point, to no surprise. Indiana is averaging just 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in that 10 game stretch. Iowa has two vastly different numbers: 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks. As long as Iowa dominates in those two areas, and turns those turnovers into points, they'll be in good shape.

3. Bennett Stirtz Finally Shoots Over 50%

As a team, Iowa is shooting 51.1% from the field. It's worth noting Indiana is allowing teams to shoot just 40.3%, but that isn't necessarily going to phase the Hawkeyes.

Stirtz has struggled against great teams, but Indiana simply doesn't fit into that category. Sure, it's yet another road game where he could be exposed, but it's finally time for him to take over a game again.

While Stirtz is playing 10 more minutes, on average, per game than his teammates, he's still shooting under 50% unlike Tavion Banks, Alvaro Folgueiras, and Cam Manywau. It's been three games since Stirtz shot higher than 50% from the field. He needs to get back on track, and the Hoosiers are the perfect opponent for that.

