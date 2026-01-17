Iowa Earns First Commitment of 2027 Class

Jade Seubert won't have to move too far from home as the Wisconsin guard is the first player to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Class of 2027.

Their Class of 2026 could still use a bit of work, but second year head coach Jan Jensen knows this is an extremely young team that has the potential to be great for years to come.

Bringing in McKenna Woliczko was fantastic, but now the Hawkeyes get to celebrate the addition of Seubert.

According to 247Sports, she's the No. 40 player in her entire class. No one in the state of Wisconsin is better, and overall she's the No. 4 guard.

BREAKING🚨



Iowa Women’s Basketball has landed a commitment from ‘27 guard Jada Seubert (Stevens Point, WI).



Seubert is rated as the #66 player in the country by Prep Girls Hoops.



Committed to Iowa over Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma State and others. pic.twitter.com/ZmOZ9uJ9c8 — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) January 17, 2026

At 5'1'' it's not like the Stevens Point Area Senior high schooler is the tallest athlete in the world, but no one can take away what she brings to the court. Seubert can now sit back and relax as her recruiting battle comes to an end with plenty of time for her to focus on the rest of her high school career.

Iowa is no stranger to recruiting players from Wisconsin, look no further than Teagan Mallegni and Taylor Stremlow. Staying in the Midwest has greatly benefited this team time and time again, and that further holds true heading into the Class of 2027.

Knowing they only have one player on the way in their Class of '26, this is a huge get for Jensen and company. Seubert is a super early commit who can take all the time she needs to familiarize herself with the Hawkeyes and everyone she'll be playing with for the next few years. While Iowa fans have to wait a bit until they see her in action at Carver, it's still a tremendous addition worth the wait.

As it stands, Iowa has the seventh best Class of '27. Obviously, this comes as no surprise knowing we're still so far out and not a ton of schools even have anyone committed. For what it's worth, every team above them only has one recruited player as well.

Seubert took to social media to post, "Home." with a few yellow and black heart emojis. She added, "Go Hawks! Grateful for the people, the culture, and the work ahead."

In the Jan Jensen era, their work has just begun. Making the tournament in her first year was a great way to kick things off, and their current 15-2 (6-0) record is a strong indictor this dynasty isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

