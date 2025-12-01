Iowa HC Applauds Michigan State Ahead of Ranked Duel
The Iowa Hawkeyes, as they continue to make a strong case for a ranking in the AP Poll of their own, are gearing up to enter a matchup with their first ranked opponent of the 2025-26 season. With the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans on deck - on the road, no less - the team is set to make a statement about their true competitive identity one way or another.
Competition Gets More Competitive
To boot, the game will be Iowa's first B1G game of the season also, opening conference play and marking the irreversible strengthening of the Hawkeyes' schedule going forward. It's officially the "point of no return" for McCollum and Iowa. Prior to the matchup, HC McCollum previewed the green and white, giving flowers to legendary head coach Tom Izzo and the current state of one of the nation's most formidable squads.
"Obviously, they're one of the best and most consistent programs in the country," said McCollum, lauding the Spartans' near-constant presence in the polls and NCAA Tournament-level competition.
"Close to the most consistent. I think he (Izzo) obviously gets extreme effort out of his players. They've created an environment that's very difficult to play in," the Hawkeyes HC continued. "They compete at the highest level."
Competing at the Highest Level
"I've watched their teams for quite a few years, know what we're up against and know how powerful they are as a program and how good this team is."
With signature wins in runaway fashion over the likes of No. 18 Kentucky (83-66) and No. 16 North Carolina (74-58), Izzo's group is shaping up as one of the program's best in recent memory. Echoing Michigan State and B1G basketball of old, the Spartans are a "beat em up" type of team that will properly challenge a mostly unfettered Hawkeyes team up to this point.
Currently 5.5 point underdogs according to DraftKings, Iowa faces two avenues depending on the game's potential result. A loss (by a respectable amount) would signal an expected pitfall for a team, and program, on the rise; a win, on the other hand?
Not only would a victory signal McCollum's direction for this Iowa team on the whole, but come March, the team would have a season-best win under their belt less than 10 games in. Though regardless of the outcome, fans have to be thrilled with the team's renewed representation of Iowa City thus far.
