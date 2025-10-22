Iowa Guard Earns Preseason All-American Honors
Set for tipoff on November 4th at home against the Robert Morris Colonials, the Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for one of the program's most anticipated seasons in recent memory. With new head coach Ben McCollum at the helm, accompanied by a roster he built almost entirely from scrap, the black and gold are widely expected to make a renewed splash in the B1G after a disappointing end to last season.
Among the many potential breakouts on the roster, transfer guard Bennett Stirtz, who followed McCollum to Iowa from his time with the Drake Bulldogs, is widely predicted to be the Hawkeyes' crown jewel.
Numbers Do the Talking
In his junior season as a Bulldog, on the way to what would be a Missouri Valley Conference championship, Stirtz averaged 19.2 points (good for top 50 nationally), 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds on 49.8% shooting from the field.
From long range, the multi-faceted scorer came in at 39.5%, just under a number seen most often as the consistent national benchmark of success from that distance. Stirtz's ability to get a bucket from basically anywhere on the floor already sets him apart from the rest of the B1G; a conference that, while not devoid of scorers, has consistently been identified with grit-and-grind philosophies and "dig in your heels" defense.
As a result of the excitement around the guard's time in Iowa City, CBS has honored Stirtz by dubbing him a Preseason Second-Team All-American. The official announcement and recognition were posted on Twitter (X) by Iowa Men's Basketball:
While Stirtz didn't make CBS' first-team cut, being named to such a list at all is a great sign that Iowa has a special player on their hands. And, while the honor is certainly great, Stirtz himself is no stranger to his name on a plaque.
The Trophy Case
In his 2024-25 campaign alone, Stirtz was awarded the Missouri Valley Conference Larry Bird Player of the Year, MVC Newcomer of the Year and the MVC Tournament MVP. He's a guard that has constantly been identified with the best of his league, and even if his league is changing, that doesn't mean his output has to.
In just under two weeks, Stirtz will have his first opportunity to make good on the widespread faith in his ability from fans and media members alike as the Iowa Hawkeyes approach the beginning of their 2025-26 season.
Stirtz is already a favorite among the Hawkeye faithful, and he hasn't even hit the hardwood yet. The best is likely yet to come.
