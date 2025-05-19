Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Offers Bold Gesture to WNBA Teammate
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark once again found herself in the crosshairs of former NCAA rival Angel Reese over the weekend, as she committed a hard foul on Reese that was ruled a flagrant during the Indiana Fever's blowout win over the Chicago Sky.
Reese reacted strongly to the foul, immediately getting up to pursue Clark after the play, but she was shoved out of the way by Fever center Aliyah Boston.
Boston picked up a technical foul for the incident, and afterward, Clark vowed to take care of the fine that her teammate would incur thanks to the infraction.
"I got it for you. No worries," Clark said after Boston jokingly asked for half.
Clark posted a triple-double in the victory, logging 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with four blocks and a couple of steals. She went 6-for-13 from the floor, draining four three-pointers.
The 23-year-old is now in her second WNBA campaign after being selected by Indiana with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 draft. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 boards and 1.3 steals per game on 41.7/34.4/90.6 shooting splits during her debut season, earning Rookie of the Year honors for her efforts.
Of course, Clark is most known for her storied four-year career at Iowa, where the sharpshooting floor general set the NCAA's all-time scoring record in both men's and women's basketball. The West Des Moines, Ia. native registered 28.4 points a night over the course of her collegiate tenure, winning back-to-back Player of the Year awards before heading into the pros.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Steelers Coach Doesn't Hold Back on Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Punter Projected to Win Major Award
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Showing Interest in 2027 Guard Recruit
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Second WNBA Season Debut Turns Heads
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Sneaker Choice for WNBA Opener Has Fans Buzzing