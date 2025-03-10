Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark's Physical Change Has Gone Viral

Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has undergone some pretty obvious changes this offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles Thursday, March 6, 2025, in a round two game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

You would be hard-pressed to find an athlete more synonymous with one school or team than Caitlin Clark is with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Clark spent four years at Iowa between 2020-21 and 2023-24, establishing herself as one of the most prolific players in the history of college basketball.

And now, she is also apparently trying to have a presence in the weight room, as well.

Recent photos of Clark have surfaced at Iowa's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the women's Big Ten Tournament, and let's just say that Clark's arms looked noticeably more defined.

The 23-year-old definitely seems to have prioritized adding some weight to her frame during the WNBA offseason, which certainly isn't a bad idea considering how much punishment the Indiana Fever star took during her debut campaign.

Of course, that did not stop Clark from winning the Rookie of the Year award, as she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds over 35.4 minutes per game on 41.7/34.4/90.6 shooting splits.

Obviously, those numbers pale in comparison to what Clark did at Iowa, as she is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer—men's and women's—and registered 28.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.1 boards a night while making 46.2 percent of her shots and 37.7 percent of her three-pointers across her illustrious college basketball career.

Clark was then selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft last year, right after closing out her Hawkeyes tenure by posting 31.6 points per game. She led the nation in scoring three times at Iowa.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

READ MORE: Iowa Standout Predicted to Land With Cowboys as Stock Drops

READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Sadly Plunges in New NFL Mock Draft

READ MORE: Iowa Star Surprisingly Raising Eyebrows Before NFL Draft

READ MORE: Former Iowa Star One of NBA's Most Puzzling Players

READ MORE: Tom Izzo Comments on Iowa Hawkeyes, Fran McCaffery Rumors

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Basketball