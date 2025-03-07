Tom Izzo Comments on Iowa Hawkeyes, Fran McCaffery Rumors
The Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 91-84 on Thursday night, further sending Iowa spiraling in what has been an absolutely miserable second half of the season.
The Hawkeyes have gone just 3-11 since their 12-4 start and sit in 16th place in the Big Ten standings, which has placed long-time coach Fran McCaffery firmly on the hot seat.
However, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo leapt to the defense of McCaffery after the game, essentially stating that the grass is not always greener.
“Watch what you wish for,” Izzo said, via Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. “I’ve seen this happen at a couple of football programs close to us. People better appreciate (him). It’s easy to throw stones.”
Izzo is one of just two Big Ten basketball coaches who have been tenured for longer than McCaffery, with the other being Purdue's Matt Painter.
McCaffrey took over as Iowa's head coach back in 2010 and has led the Hawkeyes to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big Ten championship throughout that span. He has gone 295-206 at the helm for Iowa.
Izzo then went as far to say that McCaffery is merely a victim of circumstance.
“I just went through a three-year period where everybody wants to ship me out,” added Izzo. “It’s just the way it is. They don’t have the resources here. I’m going to say what I think. This ain’t what Fran thinks. Everybody has different amounts of resources. They’re not on the middle or high end.”
McCaffery has finished without a winning record just twice throughout his stay in Iowa City. It most recently occurred during the 2017-18 campaign, when the Hawkeyes went just 14-19.
We'll see what becomes of the 65-year-old after the season.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Why Iowa Hawkeyes Must Land This Top Target in 2026 Recruiting Class
READ MORE: How to Watch: No. 2 Iowa at the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Commitment From Intriguing WR
READ MORE: Broncos Officially Showing Interest in Iowa Hawkeyes Standout
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Sleeper Star Emerging as Possible Jets Target