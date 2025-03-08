Iowa Star Surprisingly Raising Eyebrows Before NFL Draft
Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Kaleb Johnson entered the NFL Scouting Combine widely viewed as a top-three running back in this upcoming draft class, with only Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton considered superior players.
The general consensus is that Johnson is slated to be an early Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft next month, but some mock drafts have even had him sneaking into the first round.
However, a rather pedestrian showing at the Combine may have changed that, as Johnson's 4.57-second 40-yard dash definitely raised some eyebrows.
As a matter of fact, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has ranked Johnson as one of his biggest fallers heading into the draft.
"A lot of these running backs were able to test above expectation, and Kaleb Johnson tested below expectation, so I think he's a little bit of a faller in that regard," Sikkema said.
Johnson has never been known as a speedster, but his 40 time was definitely a bit concerning, especially with so many other halfbacks in this draft class displaying incredible athleticism.
Could it result in Johnson not being the third running back selected? Perhaps, especially with fast risers like TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins available.
Of course, based on the production the 22-year-old posted during his final season at Iowa, teams may not be so worried about his less than stellar performance at the Combine.
After all, Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024, both of which led the Big Ten. He will still almost surely be a Day 2 pick in a few weeks.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Former Iowa Star One of NBA's Most Puzzling Players
READ MORE: Tom Izzo Comments on Iowa Hawkeyes, Fran McCaffery Rumors
READ MORE: Why Iowa Hawkeyes Must Land This Top Target in 2026 Recruiting Class
READ MORE: How to Watch: No. 2 Iowa at the 2025 Big 10 Wrestling Championships