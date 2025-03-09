Iowa Hawkeyes Star Sadly Plunges in New NFL Mock Draft
Iowa Hawkeyes star Jay Higgins did not exactly have a banner NFL Scouting Combine, as he ranked last among all linebackers in athleticism score.
That probably shouldn't come as too much of a shock, as Higgins has never been known for his physical gifts, and many have felt that his lack of agility could cause him to struggle on the professional level.
But still, that does not make Higgins' brutal showing at the Combine any less significant, and it is causing the 22-year-old's NFL Draft stock to take quite a nosedive.
Prior to the Combine, there were actually some who had Higgins' pegged as a potential Day 2 pick thanks to a brilliant last couple of seasons at Iowa, However, since his less than stellar athleticism was on full display in Indianapolis, Higgins is falling fast in mock drafts.
As a matter of fact, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network's most recent mock has Higgins falling all the way to the seventh round, where he goes 232nd to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Is there really a chance that Higgins could drop that far or potentially even go undrafted next month?
It would actually be a complete shock if the Indianapolis native didn't hear his name called in the draft, and I would even go as far to say that it would be surprising if he fell to the seventh round.
Higgins has an outstanding motor, a great nose for the ball and a very impressive football IQ, all of which certainly compensates for his questionable physical talent.
But perhaps teams will be scared away by Higgins' pedestrian speed and short arms. We'll see what happens in the coming weeks.
