Iowa Standout Predicted to Land With Cowboys as Stock Drops
Iowa Hawkeyes star Kaleb Johnson was one of the most electrifying players in the country this past season, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns to lead the Big Ten.
As a result of Johnson's spectacular production, many had him pegged as a high Day 2 pick heading into the NFL Draft, and some even felt he could go as high as the first round.
However, a rather pedestrian showing at the Scouting Combine has caused Johnson's stock to drop.
The 22-year-old registered a 4.57-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis, and while Johnson has never been known as a speedster, that number is particularly jarring.
Many are now wondering about Johnson's ability to serve as a game-breaker on the NFL level, which is never a good thing for a featured back.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network recently released the site's latest edition of its seven-round mock draft, and he has Johnson falling all the way to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 76.
Cummings still seems to like Johnson's game, but there is no question that the Iowa product's draft position is a bit disappointing considering where most felt he was a few weeks ago.
"For his size, Kaleb Johnson sometimes defies expectation with his fluidity and easy angle adjustments behind the line, and his leg churn is very difficult to stall," Cummings wrote.
Johnson still has significant potential to become a legitimate threat in the pros, but as much as Hawkeyes fans may hate to admit it, his average speed could definitely present a problem for him going against top-level NFL defenders.
