Iowa Continues Moving Up In Bracketology

After entering the AP Top 25, the Iowa Hawkeyes sparked much debate. They haven't exactly beaten top competition this year, but they'll have a chance to do so soon in B1G play.

With both of their losses being to Top 10 teams, first year head coach Ben McCollum certainly has a case for a strong March Madness ranking. While it's far too early, it's crazy to see them currently as a No. 6 seed.

Bracketology is updated each and every week after the AP poll comes out. Now that Iowa is No. 25, it comes as no surprise that they saw an increase in their seeding.

Iowa Rises To No. 6 Seed In Latest Bracketology Projections

Iowa guard Brendan Hausen (15) talks to Iowa head coach Ben McCollum during a basketball game against the Western Michigan Broncos Dec. 14, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While drawing the No. 6 seed still puts them at a disadvantage in the second round, it's far better than having to play the No. 1or No. 2 seed early. In this scenario, Iowa would get to play No. 3 Houston.

It's not like Houston is a bad team, far from it, but this is where Iowa would have a chance to prove themselves. In the latest Bracketology projection, they are the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. Sitting atop the bracket is No. 1 Michigan with No. 2 Vanderbilt at the bottom.

It may be far too early, but it would be quite the scene if Iowa played Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16. There's a chance Hawkeyes fans could see a rematch of the ReliaQuest Bowl, another game that isn't favored to go their way. Regardless, Iowa currently sits at No. 6.

Iowa vs. Tulsa Is A Tough First Round Draw

Iowa's Bennett Stirtz attempts a shot against Bucknell's Amon Dörries during a game at Casey's Center on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently 12-1, Iowa would have their hands full against a strong team from the American. Bracketology believes that the Golden Hurricanes will go on to win their conference as they've been given a spot in the bracket as an automatic qualifier.

Tulsa's lone loss on the year comes to 8-4 Kansas State. The Wildcats took care of business at home in a nail biter, 84-83. Tulsa certainly proved their worth, and since that loss they've won nine straight. In that stretch, they've only scored fewer than 80 points once. For what it's worth, they've dropped 100+ three times this season including 117 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Iowa drawing Tulsa in the first round would be quite the challenge, and that game would take place in Oklahoma City. From there, Iowa could face either No. 3 Houston or No. 14 Arkansas State, who would also make it in as an automatic qualifier.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!