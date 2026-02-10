Three-Game Skid Doesn't Impact Iowa's Bracketology Projection

While they may have fallen to a lower No. 3 seed, it isn't the end of the world for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A Top 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament is still far better than anything else as they would avoid having to play a No. 1 seed in the third round.

Playing the No. 2 seed isn't always much easier, but it still gives Iowa a better chance to make a deep run in this tournament.

Right now, the last thing this Hawkeyes group is thinking about is a deep run. Second year head coach Jan Jensen's squad is nearing rock bottom, something they must avoid in their February 11 game against No. 25 Washington.

Iowa Can't Let Losing Streak Impact Them

NEW:



Iowa Women’s Basketball is still a 3 seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology update with their 18-5 overall record.



The Hawkeyes face #25 Washington on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/2tqSqFxfNk — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) February 10, 2026

Even though the Huskies are one of only two remaining ranked teams on their schedule, Iowa could still be in big trouble. Of the three games they've lost consecutively, two of them were against unranked opponents.

Most notably, they just gave up 91 points at home. Not only was it their first home loss of the season, but it's about as embarrassing as it gets. Even though they only lost by six, there are some alarming issues this team needs to address.

Bracketology has them slotted as the No. 3 seed in Region 3 - Fort Worth. Obviously, that means Texas is the No. 1 seed.

A Closer Look At Iowa's Current Projection

Iowa guard Addie Deal (7) shoots a three-pointer over Minnesota guard Mara Braun (10) on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's always fun to see where things stand, especially this late in the season. Iowa, at this point, is just looking to hold onto being a No. 3 seed. Their first round opponent would be No. 14 McNeese, an always dangerous under the radar team.

From there, Iowa could play No. 6 Texas Tech or No. 11 Stanford or Virginia Tech, whoever wins the play-in game. It's not like Iowa has faced either of those three teams this season, but they wouldn't be in a ton of danger until the third round.

Once things get out of Iowa City the tournament really heats up. Below Iowa is No. 2 Louisville, but most importantly Minnesota is the No. 7 seed in that bracket. If somehow the Golden Gophers could knock off the Cardinals, Iowa would have a chance at redemption in a game that decides the Elite Eight.

Key teams at the top of Region 3 include No. 1 Texas, No. 8 USC, No. 5 Kentucky, and No. 4 Maryland. Things could get extremely interesting if the Trojans somehow knock off the Longhorns. That would open the door for a team like the Terrapins, a team Iowa beat in overtime at the end of January.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!