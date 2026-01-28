Iowa's Defense Must Stay Tough vs. USC

After a week off, the Iowa Hawkeyes play host to USC as 10.5 point favorites.

Sitting at 14-5 (4-4), the Trojans have a similar record to Iowa on paper. USC is 15-5 (4-5) but has been trending in the wrong direction. Sure, they just took down Wisconsin, but they had just two days off while Iowa had a full week to prepare.

According to ESPN Analytics, Iowa has a 78% chance to win this game. They're eyeing their first three-game win streak since December 14-January 3 when they took down four teams. Granted, only one of those was a conference matchup. Here are two keys to the Hawkeye's stamping out the Trojans.

1. Iowa Can't Afford To Be Out-Rebounded

Coming into this game, there's a clear discrepancy in the rebound department. USC is averaging 34.3 rebounds in their last 10 games, a number that is far superior to the Hawkeyes. First year head coach Ben McCollum knows that is an area his team has struggled in as they've managed to grab an average of just 27.8 in their last 10.

Even though Iowa has been able to win games when they're out-rebounded, that doesn't bode well in the long run. This team needs to fix their issues now if they actually want to do some damage come the tournament. While it's still too early to focus on that, Iowa knows they need to string these wins together while they still have the chance.

USC is just 1-2 in their last three and has lost four of their last seven. Iowa should be well rested and McCollum had all the time in the world to address the team's biggest issue.

2. Iowa Doesn't Want To Get Into A Shootout

The place to be tomorrow night. 😌



📍 Carver-Hawkeye Arena pic.twitter.com/Uevv9UolAa — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 28, 2026

Iowa simply can't afford to let USC score all over them. They say defense wins championships, and that's exactly what Iowa needs to prove in this game. The Hawkeyes have a ton of prolific scorers, but that doesn't mean they want to have to drop 100 to win this game.

Looking at USC's roster, it is a bit intimidating. They have three players averaging 16.2 points per game, or higher, while Iowa has just one player averaging more than that number.

If USC gets hot, Iowa is in big trouble. While having a week off is great, that doesn't always end up benefiting teams. The Trojans could come out with the hotter hand as they've played far more recently. Only time will tell, and that's why these games are played.

